'Beyhadh 2' Written Update March 11: Maya's Words Manipulate Antara To Stand Against MJ

In Wednesday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya's words manipulate Antara to stand against MJ. Meanwhile, Maya is furious seeing Ananya mending fences with Rudra again. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on March 11, 2020.

Antara unveils her unseen side

The episode starts with Maya asking Ananya about her motive, but Ananya screams Rudra's name and he rushes to Maya's room. Aditya and Ananya backfire at Maya and taunts Maya. Later, they leave Maya's home. Meanwhile, Antara signs divorce papers to MJ and explains her demands. Speechless, MJ stares at her. On the other side, Maya can't stop thinking about Ananya and her plans. MJ tries to harm Antara but she threatens him and remembers Maya's words. MJ gets furious but Antara requests him to take out his stuff from their room. At Maya's home, Rajiv teases Maya but she tells him to stay away from Rajiv. Later, Rajiv informs Maya about the drama Antara created at Roy mansion. Maya smirks and says that he will soon receive another surprise.

Maya smartly ruins Ananya's pillow

MJ founds a black cat in a basket at his door. He takes Maya's call and Maya says that she knows that her cat (Antara) has learned to scratch now. Later, Rudra apologizes to Maya about Ananya's behaviour and she ate the cupcake Maya prepared for him. Maya says that she understands their friendship and she initiates a pillow fight. In pillow fight, Maya tore the pillow Ananya gave to Rudra. The next morning, a servant informs MJ that Sultan has not eaten anything since morning. MJ reveals that Sultan has overeaten the gift he received last night hinting at the black cat.

Maya is keeping an eye on her targets

MJ stands shocked seeing Antara getting friendly with his gym-trainer Yash. Antara also reveals that she has handed over MJ's stuff to Yash as he didn't take her words seriously. On the other side, Ananya and Aditya are planning to save Rudra from Maya. Later, Sudhir informs MJ that Antara has made a profile on a dating app and she has posted a few good pictures. MJ lashes out at Sudhir and screams Antara's name. Maya reaches the Ruan office and Rajiv informs her that Antara has made a profile on a dating app. Maya moves ahead but smells a familiar fragrance and get curious. Maya avoids answering Rajiv and head to meet Ananya. Maya offers cupcakes to Ananya. The episode ends with Maya asking Ananya if she would like to have it.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode, Antara will enter Roy's mansion screaming MJ's name. She threatens him that she will expose him. Meanwhile, on news Antara and MJ sees that Antara's profile on the dating app has become a talk of the town.

