Beyhadh 2: Nandini Crashes Rudra & Ananya's Marriage; Maya Is Waiting For Rudra

In today's episode of Beyhadh 2, Nandini, Maya's mother crashed the marriage venue and informed Rudra about Maya's feelings for him. Ananya came to take Rudra but he refused and asked for an apology. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on January 30, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 30, 2020:

Maya's tricks her mother for Plan B

The episode started with Maya breaking things around her. Her mother Nandini came and started asking what happened. Maya planned to use her mother to reach her targets. She pretended to be devasted and started crying. She said that she loved Rudra but now he is getting married to someone else. On the other side, Rajiv looked curious seeing Maya like that.

Ananya's father and MJ tried to convince them to not prepone the marriage plan, but they stood strong by their decision. Meanwhile, Maya kept playing and trick with Nandini's mind. Maya left the house saying that she can't stay in the city. Whereas Rajiv was confused if Maya actually loved Rudra. She called Rajiv and asked her to take care of her mother. She also told her what to do next.

Nandini sneaks into the Roy mansion

Marriage preparation started at the Roy mansion. Nandini step in at Roy mansion. Rajiv kept Antara busy so Nandini can enter the house without letting anyone know. Unaware about the Roys, Nandini heads towards Rudra's room. Maya knew that MJ must be doing some charity work. Meanwhile, while dressing up Rudra recalled the moments spent with Maya. Nandini informed Rudra that Maya fell in love with him and to avoid his marriage she left the city. Nandini's every word reminded her of Maya. Maya's mother said that Maya and Rudra love each other and his married life with Ananya will not be happy.

Rudra remembers his responsibility

Ananya came and started asking what are they doing here. Rajiv handed over the copy of Maya's book but Ananya flipped and threw the papers on the floor. Rudra started collecting and managing them. Rudra said that he took the responsibility to protect Maya. Rajiv left with Nandini. Rudra started reading Maya's manuscript, in which she penned her feelings. Rudra remembered a conversation with Maya on the characteristics of the oceans and rivers. During that conversation, Maya revealed that she will write her last chapter near a river. Rudra had a little bit of a clue of where Maya could be. Ananya tried to take Rudra with him but Rudra refused and ask for an apology. Meanwhile, Maya is waiting for Rudra.

Preview: What will Rudra do next?

Rudra left the marriage to find Maya. Heart Ananya informed everyone that Rudra has back out. Ananya and her parents leave the Roy mansion. Rudra will meet Maya.

