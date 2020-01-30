Beyhadh 2: Maya's Plan Backfires; Ananya And Rudra Change Marriage Plans

In today's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya tries to play with Rudra's mind but instead, Ananya traps. Maya's plan backfires at her when Ananya and Rudra decide to prepone their marriage and everyone agrees. Read all the highlights and written updates of the episode telecasted on January 29, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update for January 29, 2020:

Rudra promises something to Ananya

Ananya asks Rudra to get out of the pool. While stepping out of the pool, Maya pulls Rudra back and applies Haldi and says only she has the right to heal the wounds she has given to him. Maya congratulates Ananya for their marriage.

Ananya convinces Rudra and asks him to make a promise that he will never meet Maya. Maya's mother Nandini triggers her and she lashes out on her and screams that there is no place for love in her life. Rajiv also says that he can sense a hope of love among them but Maya confirmes that after two days Rudra will die for sure.

READ | 'Beyhadh 2': Ananya Saves Rudra; Rudra Challenges His Fear To Protect Maya

Rudra thinks it's over, but Maya knows the game is just beginning

The next morning, Maya tries to contact Rudra but Ananya disconnects her call. Meanwhile, Roys starts the Mehndi programme. Maya calls on the home telephone and requests Rudra to meet her one last time. On the other side, Ananya listens to their conversation from another phone. Rudra refuses to meet her and clearly tells her that he will get married to Ananya. After disconnecting the call Maya says that the game has just begun.

READ | Beyhadh 2: Maya Starts Building A Crack Between Rudra & Ananya; MJ Fears His Past

Who is Ananya for Rudra? A life partner or a best friend?

Maya was waiting for Rudra, but instead, Ananya reaches there. Ananya starts lecturing Maya about self-respect. Whereas, Maya keeps reminding her that they are just friends and it will be difficult for them to continue the marriage without love. Maya's words upset Ananya.

Before Ananya leaves, Maya says that she is giving all her happiness to them as a gift for their future life. Ananya rushes to Rudra and informs him that she met Maya. Maya says that Rudra made a mistake by sending Ananya. But she will decode her message to him

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 23: MJ Kills Myra; Maya Gets Back On The Track Of Revenge

Ananya turns the game upside down

Ananya requests for a favour from Rudra, and he agrees. Rajiv, who assumes that Maya wanted to prepone Rudra's marriage, informs her about it and asks what is she planning to next. On the other side, Roys agrees to Ananya and cancels the rest of the rituals. Meanwhile, an angry Maya plans to use her mother for the plan.

READ | Beyhadh 2: From Maya's Dark Past To Rishi's Death, Highlights From January 2020

Preview: Maya opts for plan B

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya will manipulate her mother and lie to her, saying that she loves Rudra. Maya escapes the city. On the other side, Maya's mother tells everything to Rudra about Maya's feelings. Maya will be waiting for Rudra to call off his marriage.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Sony Liv App)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.