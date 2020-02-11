Beyhadh 2: Rudra Saves Maya From MJ, Rudra Unknowingly Reveals Maya's Truth

In today's episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ and family confronted Maya and started blaming her for Rishi's death. Rudra stood by Maya's side and backfired at his family for framing Maya in false allegations. Meanwhile, Maya explained the story of Manvi's death and Maya's birth. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on February 11, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 11, 2020:

Manvi believed in love and Maya only believes in Karma

The episode started with Maya opening the parcel she got in the previous episode. She opened it and it was a home. In the different compartments, Deeya, Antara, Aamir, Jogi, Sudeep, Rudra and MJ's look-a-like dolls were kept. Maya took out the Rudra's doll and set the fire on the home. She promised that saving Rudra from hatred is her responsibility. Meanwhile, Maya in the flashbacks explained in front of the Goddess Durga's idol. It was revealed that Jogi and Sudip beat her to death and tried to kill her and her unborn.

The story of Manvi's death and Maya's birth

Manvi Singh somehow managed to save herself. Manvi kept crying after losing her unborn child. She lost faith in love and trust. A man mistakenly hit Manvi and she fell unconscious and a man came out of a car and gave a helping hand to Maya. The scene came back in the present, and Maya started performing Aarti.

The Roys are furious with Maya's presence

On the other side, Antara decided to reveal the truth to Rudra, so, that they can get rid of Manvi aka Maya. But MJ warned her as he doesn't want to lose Rudra again. Sudip informed Roy's that Ananya had a strong gut feeling that Maya is hiding something and shows them the picture of the half-torn sketch of Maya made by Rishi. Roy's along with Sudip went to threaten Maya. While holding Maya's neck, MJ proclaimed that Maya killed Rishi.

Rudra unknowingly knows the truth

Maya did not retaliate learning that Rudra is around. Rudra came and started arguing with MJ. He gave a counter-argument to MJ's every concerned. MJ and others started blaming Maya for Rishi's death. Rudra rescued Maya by saying that on the day of Rishi's death Maya was with her. He started pointing out that why everyone is behind Maya. Unknowingly he mentioned that why everyone is framing her as if she had some secret motive. The episode ended with Sudip saying that everything he is saying is not a story but a reality.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode, MJ's behaviour will change drastically. He will announce that there will be a reception party of Maya and Rudra. He gave a wicked smile to Maya and greeted her by saying 'Welcome to Hell'. whereas, Maya seems uncomfortable with the sudden announcement of the reception party.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from the show)

