Beyhadh 2 Written Update: Maya's Dark Past And Other Highlights From Last Week

Currently, the popular television serial Beyhadh 2 is high on drama as Maya (played by actor Jennifer Winget) has changed her route to seek the revenge from MJ (played by actor Ashish Chowdhary). The episodes telecasted in the first week of February 2020, i.e February 3 to 7, were a roller coaster ride of emotions for the viewers as the show delivered some heartwarming scenes. On the other side, MJ and Maya's dark past was also unveiled. Here are 5 highlights from the week.

Highlights from Beyhadh 2 of the week (February 3 to February 7, 2020)

1. Maya plotted Rudra's death and he fell in the trap

After knowing that Rudra and Ananya preponed their marriage, Maya speeded up her plan and used her mother's emotion to stop the marriage. Maya's mother Nandini crashed Roy's mansion door on the wedding day. Maya's partner in crime Rajiv helped Nandini to sneak in. Nandini's words left Rudra heartbroken and he decided to accept his love for Maya. Though Ananya tried to convince him, he left for Rishikesh as he knew that Maya will write the last chapter near the Ganga river. He finally met Maya.

2. Maya changed the path to achieving her goal as love entered her life

Maya successfully plotted Rudra's death. She left Rudra to drown at the deepest point of the river. But Rudra's love gave her a ray of hope. Though she wanted to kill him, she rescued him. Stubborn Rudra stuck to his words and proposed Maya for marriage. Giving life and love another chance, Maya decided to turn the Rudra's love into strength and use it as a weapon for the next chapter of her revenge saga.

3. The ultimate face-off took place; Maya and MJ met

The audience and fans were eagerly waiting for MJ and Maya's face-off as the duo had never shared a single frame since the start of the show. When Rudra was taking marriage vows with Maya, MJ was trying his best to get any information about her. But before any of his efforts worked, Rudra introduced Maya as the daughter-in-law of the Roy mansion. MJ, Antara, Deeya and Aamir stood shocked seeing Maya as Rudra's wife.

4. Maya unveiled the past

Maya started writing the last chapter of her story in the Roy mansion. Maya decided to give a context to the readers, so, she started narrating the story from the start. The flashbacks unfolded that Maya joined MJ's company 10 years back. Maya's real identity is Manvi Singh. Manvi was a bubbly, innocent and ambitious girl, who sensed MJ's evil eye on her. But MJ toyed her emotions and trapped her in his game. She fell for his love and later got pregnant, that was when MJ showed his true colours to Manvi. He physically abused Manvi and said that she was just a challenge for him. He threw a bunch of notes on her face and left her.

5. Everyone played along with MJ to make Manvi's life and existence miserable

Aamir, Deeya and Ananya's father Sudip played along with MJ to trap Manvi. Sudip and Aamir supported MJ's game and made Manvi believe that MJ's love for her was true. Moreover, Deeya helped to abort Manvi and MJ's unborn.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from the show)

