Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 10, 2020 | MJ Tries To Abort Maya's Child

Beyhadh 2 is an Indian romantic thriller television series that premiered on December 02, 2019, on Sony TV. It stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang. The show is a spin-off of Beyhadh that cast Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani. Beyhadh 2 comes on-air every night at 9:00 pm. Read to know the written update for February 10, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 written update for February 10, 2020

In the latest episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ told Maya that he knew how she killed Rishi. He told her that he has a plan to avenge the death of his younger son. The second chapter of Maya and MJ's story is revealed. Maya, who was earlier known as Manvi, announced that she was pregnant with MJ’s child. He showed immense joy and happiness as now he could finally leave his wife and start a new family with Maya. In fact, he even booked an appointment with Dr Diya for a routine check-up. However, it turned out that they had plans to get her child aborted.

Once Maya learnt about this, she assumed that Dr Diya was trying to kill her child on orders by Antara. Later, MJ revealed the truth, as he told Maya that he was the one who ordered the abortion. He then slapped Maya and brought her back to her senses, informing her that he would never leave his family for a girl like her.

MJ choked Maya and told her that he knows about her being the reason behind his son, Rishi's death. In fact, he also added that he will take revenge for his son's death and will not forgive Maya if she tried to enter his life ever again. Stay tuned.

