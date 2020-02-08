Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 7: Maya Reveals MJ's Unseen Side

In Friday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya explains in detail how everyone played along with MJ to ruin her life. On the other hand MJ is planning to throw her out of the Roy mansion. Read the highlights and written updates of the episode telecasted on February 7, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 written update for February 6, 2020

Maya to take revenge for the betrayal with interest

The episode started with MJ threatening Maya. Maya tricks him and takes Rudra's name. Frightened MJ looks back but doesn't find Rudra. Later, Maya plays the trick again; however, he doesn't take it seriously. Rudra enters from behind and asks Maya and MJ to start their relationship as father-in-law and daughter-in-law. Aamir interrupts and tells Rudra and MJ that Antara wants to meet them. Maya takes a breath of relief. Later, Rudra and Maya enjoy a romantic moment.

Everyone played along with MJ

The scene goes back to the past, where Manvi wrote her resignation letter. She goes to hand over it to Aamir and there she meets Ananya's dad Sudip. Seeing Manvi's resignation, Aamir and Sudhip is shocked. Amidst this, MJ comes and traps Manvi emotionally. After a few days, Manvi informs MJ that she is pregnant. MJ and Deeya joined hands to kill the unborn. But Manvi escapes from there assuming that Antara asked Deeya to kill her child.

Manvi sees the unseen side of MJ

Devastated, Manvi waits for MJ in the room which they decorated for their child. MJ comes to visit Manvi. Instead of consoling her, MJ reveals that he wants to kill the unborn and not Deeya. MJ slaps and tortures Manvi while explaining that his love was fake as she was just a challenge for him. He also adds that she is not worth becoming Mrs Roy. Before leaving the room, he throws a bunch of notes on Manvi's face. Manvi breaks down. At the end of the episode, Maya says that she saw MJ's real face that day.

Preview: what to expect next?

Everyone will gather in the Roy mansion except Rudra. Anatara, Sudhir, Deeya, MJ and Ananya will confront Maya. MJ will blame Maya for Rishi's death.

