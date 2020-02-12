Beyhadh 2: Rudra Welcomes Maya; MJ Plans To Make Her Life Hell

In today's episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra performed all the traditional rituals for new bride Maya. Whereas, MJ planned to use Manvi's fear as a weapon to defeats Maya. MJ apologized Maya and announced their reception party. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on February 12, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 12, 2020:

Rudra and Maya setting husband-wife goals

The episode started with Rudra having an argument with his family. He stood by Maya's side and proclaimed that Maya is his wife and if anyone messed with her, he won't spare them. He also warned MJ that this time he might lose him forever. MJ and family along with Aamir, Deeya and Sudip went inside a room. Antara lashed out on MJ for not killing Manvi ten years ago. Meanwhile, Maya had an intense conversation with Maya. Ananya tried to insult Maya but he protected him. Later, Sudip was about to raise hand on Rudra for the way he behaved with Ananya, but Maya threatened him. Sudip and Ananya left.

MJ plans to use Manvi's weakness to defeat Maya

On the other side, MJ was trying to figure out how to get rid of Manvi. Antara said that Maya is pretending but doesn't love Rudra actually. Maya, who was listed everything at the door of the room replied that she has actually fallen for Rudra. MJ started walking towards Maya and she started getting nervous with each step that he took. MJ noticed Maya's nervousness. Maya rushed from there and MJ said that he will use Manvi's fear as a weapon to defeat Maya as it is still her weakness.

Everyone is gearing up for Maya's welcome

Rudra decorated his room with lights and candles. Later, he asked Maya to leave her footprints on a white cloth. Rudra performed all the traditional rituals for Maya and asked her to follow his instructions. Maya got emotional and asked him why did he lie. Rudra said that he has faith in her that she can't do anything evil to nay innocent. Maya thought and decided that Rudra should never learn the truth of her relationship with Rishi. On the other side, MJ and Antara apologized Maya in front of Rudra and announced that they are throwing a reception party for the duo. The next morning MJ said Antara that he has a plan, to which Rudra replied from behind. The episode ended with MJ saying that he wants to shoot Maya.

Preview: What to expect next?

Maya is seen scrubbing her body and remembering MJ's words. Whereas while meeting Maya, MJ said that she is Maya for the world. But for him, she is still his beautiful and innocent Manvi.

