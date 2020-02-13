Beyhadh 2: MJ Will Confront Maya; The Past Is Not Letting Maya Move On

In today's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya will confront MJ. Meanwhile, MJ tried to use her weakness to defeat her. Manvi chose to be Maya Rudra Roy over Maya Jaising. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on February 13, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 13, 2020:

Maya's past is not leaving her hand

Anatra and MJ called a photographer for a family photoshoot. Rudra denied saying that Maya doesn't like clicking pictures. MJ indirectly taunted Maya and later, while giving a befitting reply to him Maya agreed for the family photoshoot. The shoot began and Antara, MJ, Rudra, and Maya started posing for the picture. Rudra went outside to attend a call. Later, the photographer asked MJ and Maya to come closer to the picture. MJ kept his hand on Maya's shoulder and said that he can sense her fear. After the shoot, Maya rushed to her room and took a hot water bath. She started scrubbing her shoulder reminiscing how MJ touched her. Further, Maya and Rudra got closer but after seeing Roy's family picture she pushed him back.

Rudra draws the line between right and wrong

Maya asked for an apology and said that her past is not letting her move on, to which, Rudra replied that he respects her decision and consent. He also said Maya he won't take their married life to the next step until she is ready for it. He comforted Maya. The next morning, Ananya was gathering all her stuff from the Ruan office. Rudra tried to stop her but Ananya kept counter answering his points. Later, she moved out of Ruan publication's office. On the other side, at Roy mansion, MJ confronted Maya.

MJ will begin a new chapter

MJ's presence made Maya uncomfortable. MJ tried to give a reality check to Maya and said that she is still MJ's innocent and beautiful Manvi. As he touched her, she remembered the past. Rudra and Antara entered the room and stand confused seeing Mj and Maya. MJ said that he wanted to present a necklace to Maya. Further, he announced that the world will meet Maya Rudra Roy in the reception party. He cupped Maya's cheek and asked her if she will join the party, to which Maya calmly replied yes.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode, MJ will meet Maya alone in her room. He will also chop her hair. Whereas, Rudra will enter the room.

