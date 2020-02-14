Beyhadh 2 Written Update: Rudra And Maya's Love Blossom; MJ Challenges Maya

In today's episode, Rudra initiated to fill the colour of his love in Maya's life. Whereas, MJ, Antara and Deeya team up to ruin Maya and Rudra's happiness. MJ tried to drag Maya back to the past. Read all the highlights and written updates of the episode telecasted on February 14, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 14, 2020:

Maya is welcoming everything

The episode started with Maya talking to Rajiv. She said to him that MJ might do something to separate her from Rudra. Rajiv cools her down and teased her. Later, while recalling the time when she drew the line between her and Rajiv and refused to have a brother-sister kind of relationship with him. She told Rajiv that he is like Manas to her. Meanwhile, someone rang the doorbell and Rajiv disconnected the call saying that his food order has arrived. He stood shocked seeing a mysterious man at the door. On the other side, Rudra praised Maya's hair and gifted her a red-dress for the party. She accepted Rudra's gift and promised him that she will wear the dress for the reception party.

MJ, Antara and Deeya team-up

However, Deeya asked MJ to step back and let Maya and Rudra be happy, to which, MJ replied that taking a step back would be considered as Maya's victory. Deeya said that she is ready to help him anytime. Later, Antara came and MJ left Deeya and moved towards his room with Antara saying that they need to plan something for tomorrow's party.

MJ challenges Maya's hatred

The next morning, Maya came out of the bathroom after taking a bath. Maya's long hair caught Rudra's attention and he again started praising her hair. After that Deeya came and took Rudra with him saying that Antara got a panic attack. Later, when Antara and Deeya exchanged a stare, it is revealed that they are just playing with Rudra. Meanwhile, MJ entered in Maya and Rudra's room. He started threatening Maya. Maya left shocked seeing a scissor in MJ's hand. MJ dragged her down and started cutting Maya.s long hair. Numbed Maya remembered how everyone betrayed her in the past. MJ also tore the dress Rudra's gifted Maya and proclaimed that there is only black colour in her face. He also challenged Maya to unveiled their truth to Rudra. The episode ended with Maya breaking down seeing her hair and the torn dress.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode, Maya and Rudra will have a romantic moment. MJ is seemed to standing outside a door. All of a sudden a few colourful balloons entered in the frame. A balloon explodes and Maya screamed Rudra's name.

