Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 17: Rudra Is Upset With Maya

In today's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya and Rudra had their first fight as husband and wife. MJ gave a reality check to Deeya that she is not his wife. On the other side, Rudra and Maya redefined the concept of love. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on February 17, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 17, 2020

Maya's confidence is her beauty

The episode started with MJ challenging Maya. Maya broke down seeing the torn dress and her chopped hair. Later. Rudra entered the room and started looking for Maya, who hid in the bathroom and pretended to have a bath. Maya tricked him and asked him to go as she has to get ready for their reception party. Meanwhile, the party started and Antara was assuming that Maya has run away from the Roy mansion. MJ replied to her saying that Maya won't give up so easily. Maya confidently met the media and introduced herself as Mrs Maya Rudra Roy.

The first lover's tiff

Rudra seemed disappointed with Maya as she wore a black saree and not the dress he gifted her and on top of everything, she also chopped off her long hair. Maya followed Rudra and explained to him that they are two bodies but one soul. She also added that he has loved her soul and not the materialistic things associated with her. Rudra seemed unconvinced with Maya's explanations and he left her alone in the balcony.

Deeya gets a reality check

On the other side, MJ came to the balcony and started taunting Maya. He also wished that Rudra and Maya should fight daily. Nervous Maya was about to leave, but MJ started threatening while moving closer to her. Later, Deeya came and interrupted Maya and MJ. Deeya also told MJ in a disappointed voice that rather than going closer to Maya, he should focus on how to keep her away from Rudra. MJ rudely replied to her and said that she doesn't have the right to say him anything as she is not his wife.

The relationships are getting complicated for Rudra

Ananya also joined the reception party. Ananya and Rudra were having a conversation and later, Maya also joined them. She handed over a few papers to Rudra and said it is his wedding gift. Rudra stood shocked seeing the papers as Ananya decided to part her ways from Ran publication. Rudra tried to convince Ananya but she left the party. Maya got angry seeing tears in Rudra's eyes. She followed Ananya to attack her. But Rudra interrupted and asked her to forgive him the way he reacted with her. He also said that he needs time to understand her love. The episode ended with MJ seeing this from a distance.

Preview: What to expect next?

MJ will bring Nandini, Maya's mother, in the Roy Mansion. Diya will say that Maya should have told about her marriage to her mother at least. Later, Maya is seen choking Diya saying that she will be the one to get finished first.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from the show)

