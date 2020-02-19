Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 19: Maya Outwits MJ And Rescues Rajiv

In today's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya and Rudra rescue Rajiv from MJ's trap. Maya turns MJ's ugly game upside down. Deeya and Antara are disappointed with MJ as they assume that he is losing focus. Read all the highlights and written updates of the episode that was telecasted on February 19, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 19, 2020:

MJ has a plan to trouble Maya

The episode starts with Rudra and Maya having an argument. Rudra gets upset and leaves. Later, Deeya comes from behind and says that one day they both will part ways,and Rudra will start hating her once her truth is revealed. Triggered by her words, Maya holds her neck. MJ rescues Deeya and shows a video to Maya. He makes her choose between the safety of her mother or Rajiv's life as some MJ's goons have kidnapped Rajiv. MJ gives the address to Maya and she leaves. MJ gives 12 hours to Maya to save Rajiv. Later, Maya and Rudra sort out their fight and wish each other valentine's day. Antara gets furious after she sees the both of them together.

Maya turns the table; Rudra rescues Rajiv

The next day in the morning, Nandini asks Deeya about her marital status and starts giving her advice. Maya also joins her mother and indirectly taunts Deeya. MJ comes to the dinner table and joins them for breakfast. Antara and Deeya keep giving time check to Maya indirectly. Later, everyone is shocked after seeing Rajiv in Roy mansion. Rudra rescues him from the goons. Maya and Rajiv make a story and tell that a powerful businessman tried to hurt Rajiv because he refused to have a business deal with him. Maya announces that she and Rudra have decided that Rajiv will also live in Roy mansion.

Deeya is overlooking the hints

As Maya turns MJ's plan upside down, Maya tells Deeya that whoever tries to harm her closed ones, she killed them. Deeya and Maya exchange a glare and Rudra along with Maya take Rajiv inside the house. Deeya says that MJ is losing focus. On the other hand, Rajiv gets excited and assumes that he is going to reside in Rishi's room. Antara rushes to the room and gets emotional. Rudra and Maya handle the situation and takes Rajiv to the guest room.

Precap: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Rajiv will be seen asking Maya about her plans for first valentine's day with Rudra. On the other side, MJ will again try to ruin their moment. He will say that it will not be Maya's date with Rudra, it will be a date with the past.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from the show)

