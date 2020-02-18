Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 18: MJ Surprises Maya; Nandini Enters Roy Mansion

In today's episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ surprised Maya. He welcomed Maya's mother Nandini and Rudra's brother Aditya. Meanwhile, Maya decided to set Deeya as her first target. It is also revealed why Nandini didn't recognise Roy's. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on February 18, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 18, 2020

Maya is setting Deeya her next target

The episode started with Deeya telling Maya that she looks upset, and asking her if her husband was upset with her. Maya said that she looked sad too but she doesn't understand why she is with MJ as he has behaved badly with women in the past too. Deeya tried to taunt Maya, but Maya said that she feels sorry for her and that MJ changes women like seasons, and Deeya’s season is about to end as well. Maya left thinking that Deeya doesn’t know that she is going to be her first target.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 17: Rudra Is Upset With Maya

Maya gets two surprises

The reception party started and everyone started dancing. When the music turned off, MJ announced that there is something for Maya and called Amir to bring Nandini, Maya’s mother in the Roy Mansion. Maya got shocked by seeing her. Nandini was unaware of Maya and Rudra’s marriage. Deeya interrupted that Maya should have told about such a big thing to her own mother at least. Rudra went to Nandini and hugged her apologizing for not informing her about the marriage and said that everything happened very fast. Nandini met Antara and Deeya as well.

MJ announced the second surprise and introduced Aditya, Rudra's cousin, who was with him in the USA. Maya and Aditya exchanged a look. Later, it is revealed that Aditya has come to the Roy mansion to help MJ. Whereas, MJ revealed that the purpose of getting Maya's mother in Roy mansion is to keep the situation in control and to scare Maya.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update: Rudra And Maya's Love Blossom; MJ Challenges Maya

A few more revelations from the past

In a flashback, Maya recalled how Nandini was shocked after the deaths of Manas And Manvi. A doctor asked Maya to take care of Nandini. She also remembered that years later Maya returned to the NGO to get back her mom who had no memory of the past, her daughter Manvi or MJ.

READ | Beyhadh 2: MJ Will Confront Maya; The Past Is Not Letting Maya Move On

Precap

Deeya will talk ill about Maya, who gets angry and grabs her neck. MJ will come and blackmail Maya with a video. MJ will give her 12 hours to save her mother.

READ | Beyhadh 2: Rudra Welcomes Maya; MJ Plans To Make Her Life Hell

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from the show)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.