Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 20: Deeya Learns About Her Pregnancy; Maya Plans A Date

The episode starts with Maya talking to Rajiv about Rishi. She tells Rajiv that Rudra should never find out about Rishi, otherwise he will leave her. She holds Rajiv's hand tightly and asks him not to talk about Rishi in front of Rudra. Rajiv replies that his hand is hurting. Maya realises she is holding his hand too tightly. Rudra comes in and asks Rajiv if he is comfortable. Rajiv teases Maya and Rudra. Maya smiles at Rajiv and Rudra asks him to take rest. Maya follows Rudra.

MJ scolds Antara and she leaves angrily. MJ tells Deeya that everyone is a fool in this house. MJ calls Maya as Manvi and Deeya shouts at him for calling Manvi as Maya. They both have an argument where she says she is not his Antara. MJ leaves and Deeya feels dizzy. When Deeya is about to leave for the hospital, Nandini interrupts and ask her to have a word with Maya about family planning. Deeya changes the topic and avoids a conversation with Nandini. Meanwhile, after listening to Nandini, Deeya thinks about her own dizziness and gets nervous assuming that she might be pregnant.

On the other side, Maya stares at Rudra through mirror lovingly as he starts getting ready. He looks at Maya, thinking her way of pacifying is too cute. He pretends to continue being angry so that she can continue to pacify him. Rudra notices the buttons of his shirt is missing. Maya shows thread and needle and says she will stitch it for him.

Rudra opens his wardrobe to take another shirt but find all buttons missing from his shirts. Maya smirks at him. Rudra tells her he will wear a T-shirt and wears one. Maya takes out a scissor and tears his T-shirt. She makes him wear a shirt and starts stitching the buttons. Rudra leaves the room. Later, Rajiv teases Maya in the kitchen about the shirt incident. Maya tells him her next plan is a date with Rudra for Valentine’s Day. Rajiv cheers her idea. Meanwhile, Aditya walks in and takes milk from the fridge. Later, Aditya gives a sneak peek to MJ about Maya's Valentine's Day plan.

On the other side, Ananya comes to the office of Ruan publication. She informs Rudra that because of MJ's request, she is working on the last project. Later, a peon gets chocolates for Rudra, that Ananya thinks Antara has sent. Rudra gets a note with the chocolates. Maya asks him to meet her at 9 pm for Valentine’s Day date. Deeya learns that she is pregnant after taking a test. She tries to connect with MJ but he refuses to talk as he is busy planning something for Manvi aka Maya.

At night, Rudra reaches home and find a portrait of Maya and him. He sees painting colours and takes a brush to add colours in the portrait. Maya enters and asks him to colour the real Maya. Meanwhile, MJ plans to ruin Maya's date.

What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya and Rudra romance with paint. Suddenly balloons fly inside the house and one burst in front of Rudra. Later, Maya holds MJ’s throat and threatens to kill him.

