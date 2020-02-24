Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 24: MJ Asks Deeya To Abort Their Child

In Monday night's episode of Beyhadh 2, Deeya informs MJ about her pregnancy, but he manipulates her to abort the child. She agrees with MJ. Meanwhile, it is revealed that Maya has created the pregnancy illusion for Deeya and she is not actually pregnant. With the help of Rajiv, Maya keeps Deeya in the illusion.

Rudra fills colour in Maya's life

The episode starts with Rudra taking out the glass pieces from Maya's feet. On the other side, Antara stops a servant and asks him about the parcels he was carrying. Antara is furious as she assumes that Maya is using Rudra. Rudra hands over the gift parcel to Maya and she sees colourful dresses in them. She asks Rudra to pick up the colour for her.

Meanwhile, Deeya asks MJ to meet her after breakfast. Maya and Rudra reach to the breakfast table and greet someone. Nandini and Antara are concerned for Maya and Rudra. Later, Rajiv teases MJ after noticing a few scratch marks on MJ's neck. Antara and MJ leave the table.

MJ repeating the same mistake

Antara starts an argument with MJ and starts accusing him. Deeya follows them, and MJ asks Deeya to talk to Antara about the same. But rather than MJ's side, Deeya asks him with whom he is having an affair now. Antara gets angry leaves the room.

Later, Deeya informs MJ that she is pregnant. MJ asks her to abort the child. She agrees and leaves for the hospital. It is revealed that Maya has given some medicine to Deeya and her pregnancy is not true. Deeya takes a sonography test and is unable to see the child. On the other side, Rajiv hijacks the machine and shows Deeya a fake sonography to make her believe she is pregnant.

Maya and Rudra's fun banter continues

Rudra gets another dress as a gift for Maya and forces her to come to the office. But she refuses and tells she can work from home. After having an intense romantic moment with Rudra, she pushes him out of the room. She listens that someone has opened the door. She expects it to be Rudra but is shocked seeing MJ at the door.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya is seen relaxing and thinking that Rudra needs to be there for the drama Deeya is going to create. Later, MJ attempts to kill Deeya but she begs in front of Rudra to save her from MJ. She also asks for an apology to Maya for whatever she did with her in the past.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from the show)

