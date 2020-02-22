'Beyhadh 2' Written Update February 21: MJ Tests Maya's Fear That Turns Into 'sanak'

In the latest episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya and Rudra go for a romantic Valentine's day date. On the other side, MJ ruins their date to scare Maya but instead unknowingly hurts Rudra. Later, Maya stands strong in front of him and confronts him. Read all the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on February 21, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 21

MJ disturbs Maya and Rudra

The episode starts with Maya asking Rudra to paint her. While painting Maya, Rudra has a few moments with her. Rudra and Maya paint each other with colours. Maya hugs Rudra and later start feeling MJ's presence. She moves towards the door and sees a bunch of balloons coming in. Rudra assumes that it was a part of Maya's plan. Maya checks the corridor and turns back to Rudra and sees him on his knees.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 20: Deeya Learns About Her Pregnancy; Maya Plans A Date

Maya becomes Rudra's strength

Rudra keeps a heart shape diya in his hand and says that on the occasion of valentine's day lovers should unite. Maya starts moving towards him and a balloon bursts in Rudra's face. Maya panics and starts screaming Rudra's name. MJ, who was hidden behind the door also rushes to see Rudra but secretly checks if he is fine. Maya learns that MJ planned this to scare her. Maya takes Rudra home and does the first-aid for him.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 19: Maya Outwits MJ And Rescues Rajiv

Rudra is Maya's sanak

Rudra tells her that he is alright. After that Maya breaks the two pearls of her black bracelet that Rudra gave her in Rishikesh. She puts the broken pieces into a glass of water and gulps it. On the other side, Deeya keeps trying to contact MJ but he ignores her calls. He regrets his plan.

Maya comes to confront MJ. When MJtakes steps towards her, she remembers all the torture. In the end, she recalls how MJ's plan hurt Rudra. Before MJ could react she holds his hand and grabs his neck. She pushes him against the wall and warns him to not hurt Rudra next time as he is her sanak. She leaves walking on MJ's broken photo frame.

The next morning, Rudra finds Maya looking at him. He asks her if she was awake the whole night, to which Maya replies yes. Rudra notices that a few pieces of glass have hurt Maya's feet. Maya makes up a story and changes the topic. On the other side, MJ looks at the marks on his neck caused by Maya's nails. He keeps recalling how Maya stood strong in front of him. The episode ends with MJ breaking a mirror and staring at it.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 18: MJ Surprises Maya; Nandini Enters Roy Mansion

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode, Antara and MJ will learn about Deeya's pregnancy. Antara will ask Deeya to abort the child. Later, MJ will try to kill Deeya but she would ask Maya for help. Deeya will apologise to Maya for what she did with her in the past. Meanwhile, Rudra will stand confused. Maya will say that it is time to unveil the past as they can't hide it from Rudra anymore.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 17: Rudra Is Upset With Maya

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from the show)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.