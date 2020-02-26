Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 26: Maya Turns The Tables; Antara & MJ Play Along

In Wednesday's episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ and Antara forces Deeya to abort the child, but when she refuses MJ decided to kill her. Deeya escapes and asks Maya to save her from MJ. Deeya unveils the truth of her pregnancy to Rudra. On the other side, Maya turns the table upside down. Here are the highlights and written update of the episode of February 26, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 26, 2020:

Maya plays the masterstroke

The episode starts with Deeya where she reveals that she is pregnant with MJ's child. Rudra stands shocked seeing Deeya who was requesting Maya to unveil the truth. Later, Maya pretends that Deeya tried to kill her. Maya turns the table and takes MJ's side saying Deeya has been behaving weird since Maya and Rudra's marriage. They all go to the hospital where a doctor declares that Deeya is not pregnant. Maya makes everyone believe that Deeya is not stable mentally. A helpless MJ agrees with her.

Antara and MJ play along with Maya

MJ and Antara also start playing along with Maya and pretending concerned for Deeya. Maya hugs Deeya and whispers in her ears that she should accept that she needs psychiatric help otherwise MJ will do exactly what he does with Manvi ten years back. Rudra calms Deeya down and asks what happened to her. She remembered Maya's word and says that she needs help.

Maya challenges MJ

Meanwhile, Rajiv and Maya's mother Nandini mock Deeya. Later, everyone sees Deeya getting locked in a hospital room. After everyone goes Deeya asks Maya what she did with her kid. Later, Maya talks about karma. She reveals that Maya created the illusion of her pregnancy. Maya teases her and bides a bye. Deeya breaks down in the room.

In the night, Rajiv starts irritating Aamir. MJ threatens him but Maya interrupts and starts back answering MJ. Maya says MJ to keep track to predict who will be her next target.

Preview: What to expect next?

MJ will ask Rudra to meet him. He will talk about Maya. Later, Rudra assembles everyone in the living room and says he want to show something that is associated with Maya.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from the show)

