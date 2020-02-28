Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 28: Maya & MJ Challenge Each Other

In Friday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya and Rajiv start figuring out what Aditya knows about Rishi and his girlfriend. Maya cuts her finger and proves MJ that she can bear any pain for Rudra's love. read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on February 28, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 28:

Maya has no limits, be it love or hate

The episode starts with Maya cutting an apple and sees a servant chopping vegetables and simultaneously looking at the ring on her finger. MJ comes and starts giving a reality check to Maya how she messed up her past. He constantly keeps repeating the past. Maya gives him a befitting reply and takes a knife and hits it on her finger. She starts screaming Rudra's name and says she cut the finger by mistake. Rudra asks her to take out the ring but she refuses. Rudra takes Maya to apply first-aid on her injury.

Aditya starts questioning Maya about her weird behaviour. She indirectly threatens him and scares Aditya who while leaving the room, sees Rudra and Rishi's photo. He later says that Rishi also deserved someone like Maya but got trapped by a psycho. He recalled that Rishi told him the incident when he touched his girlfriend and she poured hot coffee on it. Maya gets tensed knowing that Rishi had a word with Aditya about his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Antara opens the bottle of her drug pills. MJ enters the room and recalls Antara's bitter words. He takes a bunch of pills and forcefully puts them in her mouth. She starts suffocating and MJ asks her to die in once rather than consuming the death in installments.

Maya's mother, Nandini enters their room and MJ pretends to save Antara. He requests Nandini to talk to her about the same and leave. Nandini comforts Antara. On the other side, Maya walks in the living room while talking to Rajiv. She asks him to get every possible detail of Rishi and Aditya's conversation since they can't take it lightly. MJ interrupts Maya.

MJ teases Maya and tries to irritate her. She smiles at him and started answering him in his tone. Maya tells that she will target him last. MJ laughs and says that he is waiting for her next move. Later, while leaving for gym Antara gets suspicious of someone's presence but ignores and leave.

Nandini takes out the bottle of Antara's pills. Meanwhile, Rudra asks Maya to leave for the office. Maya asks MJ to bless her with success. She shakes hand with MJ and he remembers the time when she used to be nervous. Rudra teases Maya and the duo leaves for office. Maya and Rudra meet the office staff. Rudra offers his chair to Maya. Out of curiosity, Ananya asks how she is wearing colourful clothes, to which Maya replies Rudra has filled colours in her life. Maya instructs to stop the printing as she wanted to fill more colour to in the cover of book 'Beyhadh'. She paints the colour and changes the name from Maya Jaisingh to Maya Rudra Roy. The episode ends with Maya saying that she is incomplete without Rudra.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode, Aditya's words will trigger Rudra. Rudra blindfolds Maya. Then he takes Maya in a room where Maya stands shocked as she listens to Rishi's voice.

