'Beyhadh 2' Promo: Deeya Seeks Maya's Help To Expose MJ, Rudra Stands Shocked

Popular television serial, Beyhadh 2, is currently high on drama with Maya and MJ's face-off keeping the audience on the edge of their seat. The drama will take an unexpected turn as it seems Deeya will expose MJ in the episode that will be telecasted on February 24. 2020. Whereas, it will be interesting to see if Maya will help her or not.

The latest promo of Beyhadh 2 features Antara and MJ asking Deeya to abort her child, whereas, the latter refuses. Later, MJ tries to kill her but Deeya escapes. As the promo video progresses further, viewers can see that Maya and Rudra arrive in the same room. Deeya rushes to Maya and apologises. She also asks Maya to save her from MJ. Meanwhile, Rudra stands confused in the promo-video. Later, Maya tells MJ that it's time to unveil the truth to Rudra as they can't hide it anymore while looking straight into his eyes.

Watch it below:

What to expect next?

For the unversed, when Maya was pregnant with MJ's child, Deeya tried to kill the unborn on behalf of MJ. It is speculated that Maya might take MJ's side and betray Deeya to make her feel how it feels to lose an unborn child. The plot might get interesting with viewers eager to see if Maya will save MJ or expose him in the upcoming episodes.

Beyhadh 2 features Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead characters. The thriller-drama airs on Sony TV at 9 PM from Monday to Friday. The revenge saga revolves around Maya Jaisingh, played by Jennifer Winget, who is seeking revenge from a successful businessman MJ. MJ, played by Ashish Chowdhry, was in an extramarital affair with Maya but when she got pregnant, he betrayed and tried to kill her. On the other side, Maya fell in love again with MJ's son Rudra, played by Shivin Narang.

(Cover Image Courtesy: SonyTV YouTube Channel)

