Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 27: MJ Manipulates Rudra Into Repeating The Past

In Thursday's episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ asks Rudra to propose Maya and Rudra unknowingly repeats what MJ did when he proposed Manvi. Maya gets uncomfortable and leaves. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecast on February 27, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For February 27, 2020:

Maya and Rudra spend quality time

The episode starts with Rajiv asking Maya why she saved MJ in front of Rudra. She explains that she doesn't want to hurt Rudra in her revenge saga. She also adds that her relationship with Rudra is only safe as long as the truth of her relationship with MJ stays hidden. Rajiv distracts her and wishes good night. Meanwhile, MJ praises Antara and says how important she is for him. But Antara taunts him and warns to not let his past ruin her present. On the other side, Maya tries to console Rudra as he was upset with whatever happened. The duo spends some quality time in the balcony of their room, which Maya decorated with lights.

Rudra unveils 'Beyhadh'

Maya falls asleep and Rudra receives a call from MJ. Rudra meets MJ and says he want to talk about Maya. The next morning, Maya starts looking for Rudra and he comes and takes her to the living room. Maya stands confused seeing Rudra behaving weirdly. Everyone was waiting for Maya and Rudra to come. Later, he reveals that he wants to show the cover of Maya's book Beyhadh. He also offers a ring to Maya that was inside the book. Maya remembers how Rudra is unknowingly repeating MJ's step. MJ smirks at Maya and starts clapping. Meanwhile, Rudra follows Maya as she goes out.

Maya wears Rudra's ring

Maya takes out a hammer and hits everything as she recalls everything. She was about to hit her ring but Rudra enters and she hides it. Rudra asks her if she doesn't like the ring she can remove it. But Maya insists that she will not remove the ring as it symbolises Rudra's love.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya and MJ will have breakfast together. MJ will say Maya that this ring will keep reminding her about him. Maya hit a knife on the table and blood comes on MJ's face.

