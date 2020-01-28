'Beyhadh 2': Ananya Saves Rudra; Rudra Challenges His Fear To Protect Maya

In today's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya will manipulate Rudra to face his fears to protect her. Whereas, Ananya gave a final ultimatum to Rudra after learning that the nail marks on Rudra's body are given by Maya. As the Roy's are moving ahead for welcoming happiness, on the other hand, Maya is hitting the right chord to destroy their celebration. Read all the highlights and written update of today's episode.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update for January 28, 2020:

Maya is planning to ruin the future of Roy family

The episode started with Rudra looking at the scratch marks of Maya's nails on his chest. He covered them when Ananya came into his room. Roy's started the rituals of Haldi function. Antara felt the absence of Rishi, whereas, Rudra can't stop thinking about Maya.

Later, Rudra unblocked Maya, and Ananya's dad went to tear Rudra's kurta. Ananya backed up Rudra and take him out of there. Rudra said that Maya had arranged a bachelors party and drunk Maya gave those marks to him.

READ | Beyhadh 2's Jennifer Winget And Shivin Narang's Dance Moves Will Impress Varun & Shraddha

Maya makes Rudra helpless

Ananya warned Rudra that this will be the last time she is lying for him. Whereas, an office boy informed Rudra that Maya has taken all her stuff from the office. Rudra rushed to save Maya's story. Meanwhile, Ananya tried to convince him that they don't need Maya and investors anymore. But Rudra asked her to handle the family.

READ | Beyhadh 2: Maya Starts Building A Crack Between Rudra & Ananya; MJ Fears His Past

Rudra will do anything to save Maya

While sitting beside a pool Maya is throwing each paper of her story in the water. Rudra promised that he won't let anything happen to her. Though Rudra doesn't know how to swim, he jumps in the pool to save Maya's story. In the middle, he got clumsy and started drowning. Maya saved him and mentioned that a person risk their life only for the one they love. On the other side, Ananya reached and screamed Rudra's name from behind.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 23: MJ Kills Myra; Maya Gets Back On The Track Of Revenge

Preview: Ananya to ruin Maya's plan?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Ananya will ask for a favour from Rudra. Later, she will request and convince everyone to arrange the marriage the next day. On the other side, Maya's seems angry because of the unexpected twist.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 22: Rudra Meets Rishi's Girlfriend Myra Mehra

(Cover Image Courtesy: Sony Liv App)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.