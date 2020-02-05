Beyhadh 2 Spoiler Alert: Maya Vs MJ Revenge Saga Will Take An Unexpected Turn

Beyhadh 2, a popular TV serial, is taking the audience and fans of the show for a roller coaster ride of emotions with each of its episodes. According to recently released promos, Maya will soon enter the Roy mansion with Rudra as his wife. Meanwhile, MJ was about to lose his control but Antara handles him. On the other side, the faces of Deeya and Aamir turn pale after seeing Maya alive. Reportedly, the makers have already started shooting the flashback sequences to explain the story in upcoming episodes. But before that, take note of the few points that show how Maya's revenge game has turned upside down.

What to expect next in Beyhadh 2?

Maya vs MJ: Revenge saga to start

Interestingly, if you have been following Beyhadh 2 from the beginning, Maya and MJ have not made an appearance in a single frame except one party scene. On the other side, Maya's fear was quite evident whenever she felt MJ's presence around her. But the new promo suggests that Maya will finally gather the courage to face MJ.

The makers have not unveiled the main reason behind Maya's hatred of MJ and the Roys. In the previous episodes, Maya revealed that MJ killed her unborn and brother Manas. Whereas many entertainment portals claim that Maya was in a romantic relationship with MJ. And rather than accepting the relationship, he tried to kill Maya and her existence. On the other side, Maya's reminisce gives an insight into her past. According to the flashbacks, Maya was in love with a man, who later mentally and physically abused her.

Why Maya's entry comes as a big shock for Roys?

In the previous episodes of Beyhadh 2, the makers cleared that MJ doesn't know Maya by name because when Ananya revealed the name of the writer of Ruan Publication, MJ's reaction was quite normal, whereas, after seeing Maya's face, he reacted totally different. The possibility of Maya and MJ's affair is questionable as according to the plot Antara and Deeya were also the part of MJ's sin. A couple of weeks back, another sub-plot revealed Deeya and MJ's love affair. Many questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

Maya to add colours in her life as the weapon for revenge is changed

In the previous episode, Maya was seen allowing Rudra to add a red colour dupatta in her outfit. Later, Maya decided that Rudra's love will become her strength to destroy MJ. Interestingly, in the previous season of Beyhadh, the serial gave some spine chilling twists and turns after Maya added colour in her life.

