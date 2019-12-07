Beyhadh 2: From Maya's Past To The Dysfunctional Roy Family; Here Are Highlights

The most anticipated television serial Beyhadh is back to send chills to the spine of the audience with its second season. The lead actor Jennifer Winget has reprised her character as Maya. The makers and actor of Beyhadh 2 have promised the audience of taking this season a level up. The thriller-drama kickstarted from December 2, 2019. Ashish Chaudhary, Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma are also playing the lead alongside Jennifer. In Beyhadh 2, Maya is said to break all the boundaries in the name of hate. Here are some major highlights from the first week episodes:

1. Maya enters in the life of Roy brothers

In its first episode itself, Maya crosses the paths with Roy brothers, Rudra and Rishi. She attracts Rishi with her charm, whereas, Rudra shares a hate relationship with Maya. Their father Mrityunjay Roy is furious to know about the person entering his sons' lives.

2. Past is haunting everyone.

A few episodes have also featured glimpses of the past. Maya looked young in the past and shared a romantic relationship. Her flashbacks suggest that she has been betrayed by someone very close to her heart. On the other hand, Rudra also shared a romantic relationship with a suspicious woman in his flashbacks.

3. Roy's seems a dysfunctional family

The only relationship that seems normal is of MJ and Antara with their younger son Rishi. However, Rudra is only close to his mother and brother. Daadi throws some indirect taunts on MJ and Antara a few times, about something they have committed in the past. She also seems to hate Diya, who is a doctor and a good friend of the Roy's.

4. References from Bhagavat Gita

The makers already hinted that the story of Beyhadh 2 will take references from Bhagavat Gita. Maya has recited a shloka from Bhagavat Gita in almost every episode telecasted in the first week. Through the shlokas, she has defined many phrases including scarifies, karma and death, among others.

