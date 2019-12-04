Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 3: Maya Gave Rudra An Infuriating Advice

Jennifer Winget's much-awaited show Byehadh is back with its second installment titled, Beyhadh 2. Beyhadh 2 is a tale of revenge, centered around the character of Maya. Here is a roundup of the second episode that was telecast on December 2.

The episode began with Maya writing about targeting two brothers while sitting in her balcony. Midway, she got a call from someone who told her that Rishi had been looking for her. On the other hand, Rishi wanted to escape his parent's wedding anniversary to meet Maya. He tried to escape but Rudra caught hold of him and asked him where he was going, but Rishi refused to tell him anything. Rudra's friend Ananya informed him that the PR agency that published the article did not exist and advised him to sign on Maya. Rudra did not agree with Ananya and refused to sign on Maya, calling her a psycho.

MJ, then, took away Ananya from Rudra to gift her the first edition copy of David Copperfield and asked her to let him invest in Rudra's company while subtly calling her a part of the family. Rudra noticed that but Rishi came over to him to inform him that he had to go, but Rudra refused to. MJ and Ananya, on the other hand, discussed the published article and MJ still insisted on investing in Rudra's business. Rudra heard the whole conversation and started yelling at his father asking him to stop meddling in his business.

Maya managed to watch all of this drama as someone from the house was filming it all. Meanwhile, Rishi left his house to go meet Maya at her house despite being warned by his brother. He entered Maya's apartment while Maya removed a revolver from a drawer and started following him like a shadow. Rudra reached a room and switched on the lights. As soon as the lights turned on, he saw a picture of Maya with someone else whose face was completely scratched out. The moment he turned around, he saw Maya pointing the revolver at him. He panicked and tried to calm her down but Maya continued to pretend that she is scared of him and requested him to leave from there immediately.

Rishi then presented a bunch of roses to Maya but she refused to accept it telling him that she did not like flowers. She continued to keep asking him to leave her apartment. Looking at Maya's condition, Rishi agreed on leaving but before he left, he wrote his number on her window. As soon as he left, Maya shot the window on which Rishi wrote his number. In the next frame, Rudra could be seen drinking at the bar when he learned that someone had paid his bill. He assumed that it was his dad but the bartender told him that it is not his dad but Maya who had paid his bill. He then approached Maya and told her that he is ready to strike up a deal with her. But she refused to take it up and taunted him for not having a home to cry in. Maya also added that Rudra should either improve his status or stop dreaming. This angered him and he broke the glass table with his fist. Maya turned and walked towards him, noticed his wound and poured alcohol on it.

