Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 13: Rishi Enacts The 'Suicide Drama' To Manipulate MJ

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ had started planning Rishi and Ananya's engagement, after Ananya informed that Rudra had proposed to her. Maya asked Rishi to talk to his dad about their relationship, and MJ clearly rejected Rishi's proposal of getting married at a young age. MJ and Rishi had a spat over it. Here is the written update of the episode telecasted on January 13, 2020 that tells fans what happened next in their lives:

Beyhadh 2 written update for January 13, 2020:

The episode started with Maya and Rudra having eye contact. Through an indirect conversation, both tried to confess their feelings but failed. Maya told Rudra that they should maintain their professional relationship rather than getting caught up in emotions. The title track of Beyhadh 2 started in the background and Rudra leaves Maya's home. On the other side, MJ locked Rishi inside his room after he back answered him and started taunting him for controlling his life. Amir informed MJ that he is unable to track Ankit.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 10: No Place For Love Until Revenge Is Taken

Later, Rudra reached his home and everyone started asking him about the engagement preparation. Ananya took him away from everyone and asked him on a serious note if he is happy with the marriage. Rudra said everything is alright and changed the conversation. Rishi on a video call told everything to Maya. Maya indirectly blamed Rudra for everything. Maya also hinted to Rishi that she will harm herself and disconnected the call. Rishi tried to open the door. After a while, Rudra opened the door and Rishi lashed out on Rudra. He left home to meet Maya. As soon he reached there, he saw Maya standing on the edge of a terrace.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update For January 8: Rishi And Maya Get Closer

Rishi convinced Maya and asked her to get down. Again Maya very shrewdly influenced Rishi to fake a suicide attempt instead, in order to get MJ's approval. He agreed and planned to do it in real this time. The episode ended with Maya slitting Rishi's wrist.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 7: Maya Believes That Trust Builds Relations

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 6: Maya And Rudra Are Getting Close

Cover Image Courtesy: Jennifer Winget as seen in stills from Beyhadh 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.