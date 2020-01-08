Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 7: Maya Believes That Trust Builds Relations

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya was seen indirectly flirting with Rudra. Meanwhile, Ananya felt insecure after seeing the closeness between Rudra and Maya. Rishi tried to calm down Ananya. Maya has invited Rudra, Rishi and Ananya for a dinner. Read all the highlights and written updates from the episode of Beyhadh 2 telecasted on January 7, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update: January 7, 2020

The episode started with Maya's home, where she surprised her mother by planning an outstation trip. Rajiv also joined them for the trip. Meanwhile, Ankit deleted the picture of Maya and lied to MJ. Greedy Ankit planned to take more advantages from MJ. On the other side, Rudra patched up with Rishi. The scene shifted back to Maya's place, where she informed Rajiv and Nandini that she has urgent work. Rudra started got the gifts from Maya. Rishi dropped a text to Maya that he is coming to meet her. Ankit misbehaved with Maya and Rishi looked at everything from a distance. Ankit was beaten by Rishi badly.

Rudra entered the Roy mansion, and MJ tried to make things up with him. But Rudra refused to have anything cooked by him. At Maya's home, Rishi and Maya had a romantic moment. Rishi tried to get closer to Maya but she ignored and went into the kitchen. Rishi got up to open the door and learned that Rudra and Ananya have arrived. Rishi handled the situation and Maya welcomed everyone.

Rudra complimented the interior decor of Maya's home, whereas, Ananya sarcastically made fun out of it. Ananya and Maya had a cross conversation over love and revenge. Meanwhile, Amir and MJ had a discussion and they mentioned about something that happened in the past, ten years ago. The episode ended with Ananya saying that there might be someone who can change Maya's perception about love.

