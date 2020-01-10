Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 10: No Place For Love Until Revenge Is Taken

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Rishi's friend Ankit kidnaps Maya. Rudra consoles himself and tries to convince himself to not fall in love with Maya. Meanwhile, the horrifying flashbacks haunts Maya again. But before MJ could reach meet Maya, she escapes from there. On the other side, Ananya accepts Rudra's marriage proposal, though she knew that Rudra doesn't love her.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update for January 10, 2020

The episode starts with the morning where the scene kept shifting between the Roy mansion and Maya's home. MJ asks the goddess for blessing and keep the evil eye away from him while pouring milk on the idol. On the other side, Maya after taking a shower says that the ray of hope made her blind. Maya breaks down in front of her mother and pretends that she had a bad dream. After a while, Maya calls Rishi and asks her to inform his family about them.

Keeping Maya on a video call, Rishi goes to MJ to talk about the same. But before he could say anything, Ananya informs the Roys that Rudra has proposed her for marriage. Maya listens to everything on the call. Later they decide to arrange the engagement within a week. Rishi drops the plan and tells Maya that he will talk to his dad later. MJ later has a word with Rishi and expresses his disagreement with Rishi's decision of getting married.

Meanwhile, Maya calls Rudra and he tells that he is coming to meet her. Rudra struggles to ring the doorbell. But somehow manages to face Maya. Maya standing in the balcony says she has to end Rishi's story first. After opening the door, Maya and Rudra remember their intimate moments. Maya tries to avoid discussing whatever happened with Rudra but confesses by calling it a mistake. Whereas, MJ and Rishi's argument turns into a rift.

Picture Courtesy: Jennifer Winget in stills from Beyhadh 2

