Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 6: Maya And Rudra Are Getting Close

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra successfully manipulated to take Ruan Publications shares back from MJ. Whereas Maya stood strong along with him. Everyone freaked out when Rudra threatened MJ and said he will expose his true face in front of the world. Read all the highlights and written updates from the episode of Beyhadh 2 telecast on January 6, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 written update: January 6, 2020

The episode started with Maya taking a lift and Rishi bumped into her. He started arguing and accusing her of creating a mess between his father MJ and elder brother Rudra. Replying to this Maya taunted Rishi that he should support the truth rather than being biased. Rishi left the lift after saying that he will stand strong by his family's side. On the other side, Antara does the first-aid of MJ in the kitchen. MJ announced a holiday for the cooks and start preparing food for everyone by saying that he wants to celebrate Rudra's victory. Meanwhile, Antara smelled the rat and got to know that MJ is trying to vent out his frustration.

Meanwhile, there was a sudden power cut at the Ruan Publication. Rudra sitting in a cabin called watchmen to check the fuse. Maya caught his attention while entering the cabin with a pastry and a lit candle on it. She congratulated Rudra and offered him a bite from it. After having the first bite, they exchanged a compelling and deep conversation about trust and relations. Maya indirectly flirts with Rudra and was about to leave the cabin. Rudra asked her to take the last bite and Maya pretended to get emotional as everyone in her life has taken from her but never returned anything to her.

The power came back and Maya noticed that Ananya, standing on a far distance looking at everything going on between her and Rudra. Ananya left and recalled every situation when Rudra and Maya's were physically closed. Rishi tried to explain to her that there is nothing between Rudra and Maya except the friendship. Rishi was about to tell her the truth of his relationship with Maya, but Maya and Rudra bumped from behind. Maya invited everyone to her home for dinner, especially Rudra.

Later, Rishi followed Maya to talk to her, but she started arguing with her by mentioning that he was about to expose their relationship in front of Ananya. From behind Rishi's friend, Ankit came in the frame and started praising Maya's beauty and Rishi's love for her. He also took a selfie in his phone, but Maya smashed his phone under her heels and left the screen. Simultaneously, Rudar assured Ananya that he doesn't love Maya. The episode ended with Ankit looking at Maya's picture on his laptop and later MJ receiving a message.

