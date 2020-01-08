Beyhadh 2 Written Update For January 8: Rishi And Maya Get Closer

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya welcomed Rudra and Ananya with a smile for dinner. Maya asked Rajiv to take her mother Nandini out. Meanwhile, MJ is frustrated with his failure and Rishi's friend Ankit hides Maya's truth out of greed. Read all the highlights and written updates from the episode of Beyhadh 2 from January 8, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update: January 8, 2020

The episode starts with Maya, Rishi, Rudra and Ananya, where Maya pretends to unknowingly bump into Rudra. Later, Rishi requests them to play truth and dare. They make a rule that whoever wants to skip their turn for truth or dare have to take a shot of alcohol. Rudra skips Maya's question twice. However, Maya hugs Rishi as a part of a dare to make Rudra jealous. Whereas, Rishi does not mention Maya's name in his turn

After seeing Rishi and Maya hugging each other, Rudra bids Maya goodbye and leaves with Ananya and Rishi. Later Maya recalls her question, which she asked Rudra. Rudra comes back to Maya's house and says that love only has pain and that is the reason why he hates the idea of love. Maya tells him that he might be searching for it in the wrong person. After an eye-contact, they share a kiss. Rudra leaves the place as Maya realises that what is happening.

Maya looks scared as she never wanted to console Rudra. A person enters Maya's room from behind. Assuming it to be Rudra, Maya starts talking. As soon as she turns, Ankit pushes her. Ankit manages to kidnap Maya. On the other side, Rudra tries to console and control himself from falling for Maya. He realises that leaving Maya like that was wrong. So he takes a u-turn. Meanwhile, Ankit shifts unconscious Maya in the dickey of his car. He notices Rudra coming and quickly hides in his car. The episode ends with Rudra standing near Ankit's car.

