Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 14: Maya's First Revenge Fulfilled, Rishi Dies

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Rishi left Rudra's engagement. Rishi rushed to Maya and saw her standing on the edge of a terrace. Maya manipulated Rishi to fake his suicide to convenience MJ for their marriage. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on January 14, 2020

The episode started with Rishi and Maya on the terrace. Maya slit Rishi's wrist. Meanwhile, Antara asked MJ to take Rishi out of the room for the ceremony but he refused. On the other side, Rudra was also feeling incomplete without Rishi. Antara noticed Rudra and requested MJ to unlock Rishi. MJ moved to Rishi's room to look after him. Later, he got to know that Rudra opened the door earlier. MJ and Rudra had an argument. Whereas, Rishi started loosing conscious. Maya broke down and recalled every moment she spent with Rishi. She apologised but justified herself by saying that she took the life of MJ's child because MJ killed Maya's unborn child.

Rudra figured out Rishi's location after noticing the ambience in the suicide video of Rishi. After reaching there he saw Rishi lying with blood on the floor. He tried to convenience himself that Rishi is doing drama but Rishi did not give any response. Maya kept crying in the room she organised for her child. Maya got emotional after recalling her pregnancy duration. Amidst, she hallucinated MJ in the room. She went back to the past when MJ visited her home.

In the past, MJ threatened Maya. The scene came back to the present, and Maya broke down again and kept repeating that 'killed my child' repeatedly. She again apologised Rishi and said that it was his bad luck to born in the Roy family. She also blamed MJ for his death. The episode ended with Maya saying that she is alive only for limitless hatred.

