Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 22: Rudra Meets Rishi's Girlfriend Myra Mehra

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Ananya entered Maya's home and after fooling her mother starts looking to get any evidence against Maya. Meanwhile, when she was about to leave Maya points a gun at her. On the other side, Rudra recalled the incident that made him hate his father. MJ trapped and started a love-affair with Rudra's girlfriend ten years back. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode on January 22, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 22:

The episode started with Ananya being shocked when Maya points a gun at her. Maya said that she can kill her right away but on only two people can decide her fate that is either God or Rudra. Maya reached with Rudra there after watching Ananya at her door through her mobile phone. Rudra dragged Ananya out. While Rudra was angry with Ananya, she tried to explain her doubts to him.

As soon as she showed the torn sketch to Rudra, a girl appears from behind. Introducing herself as Myra Mehra, she said that she was Rishi's girlfriend. Ananya took him aside and mentioned that it could be Maya's plan and she is lying. On the other side, someone abducted Myra. Rudra tried to follow and save Myra but failed.

Maya came and took him to her home, whereas, Ananya headed to meet MJ. She told everything about Myra to MJ. Later, he opened Myra's social media account and asked Ananya to identify and confirm if she is the same girl. After Ananya confirmed, MJ said that Myra hate him and after killing Rishi her next target could be Rudra. Meanwhile, after an intense moment between Maya and Rudra, he left Maya's home. Myra came from behind and Maya slapped him. Maya asked her to go back. On the other side, MJ while discussing Myra with Amir and Diya said that he will kill her. But before that Myra has to bond with Rudra.

Later, their conversation cleared that Myra is Manas' (Maya's brother, who is dead now) girlfriend. In the flashback, Rajiv pushed Myra in the car. Myra tried to convenience Maya to include her in the plan to destroy the Roy family. But Maya refused and requested her to start her life again. Rajiv handed Myra's passport and tickets to Maya. Before leaving Myra insisted that Maya should give a second chance to love and Rudra is the potential man she can rely on. The episode ended with Maya saying that she only has hate in her heart for each member of the Roy family.

