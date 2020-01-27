Beyhadh 2: Maya Starts Building A Crack Between Rudra & Ananya; MJ Fears His Past

In today's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya kidnaps Rudra. Meanwhile, Rudra looked furious all the time. Ananya's parents also joined their marriage rituals. Maya reveals that seven sinners spoiled her life and she will soon take her revenge. She also said that the Roy family can celebrate for a while, but the happiness won't last for long.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 27, 2020

Ananya's parents arrive at the Roy mansion

The episode starts with Ananya and Rudra, where Ananya confesses her excitement for their future. Whereas Rudra couldn't stop from thinking about Maya. He promises Ananya that his commitment and loyalty will be for her. On the other side, Ananya's mother seems concerned for her daughter as she knows that the duo is best friends. Rudra tries to convince them that any relationship is incomplete without friendship. Rudra decides to block Maya's memories and leaves for his fencing class. Ananya's father also hints that nothing is more dangerous than a person who knows others' secrets.

Maya sets her trap in the name of friendship

Maya reaches out to Rudra and confronts him. To avoid a conversation Rudra starts walking out of place. Maya kidnaps Rudra and takes him to her home. Calling herself Rudra's friend, Maya arranges a bachelor's party for him. Maya starts performing to a song. Maya tricks Rudra and makes him believe that she is drunk. After Rajiv enters accidentally, Rudra leaves her home. Maya later says that she was just pretending and she had not consumed even a single drop of alcohol.

Maya advises Rudra that he is making a mistake

Before leaving the fencing fight, Maya and Rudra have an intense conversation on memories. She asks him to fight with his heart to free himself from the cage of memories. While, Rudra kept denying that but Maya knew that Rudra is lying. Rudra says that he is marrying Ananya because Rishi wants him to to which Maya says that Rishi just wants to see him happy.

Mistakes Maya can't afford

Meanwhile, MJ and Amir plans to be more careful as their past mistakes can be pop-up anytime from anywhere. Whereas, Maya says that she can't afford any mistake now. Maya seems to target two blank pictures in MJ's family album. At the end of the episode, Maya says that tomorrow is Rudra's Haldi function and she will be the only person to "colour" him.

Preview: What to expect in tomorrow's latest episode of Beyhadh 2?

Maya will try to create some more misunderstandings between Ananya and Rudra. The marks of Maya's nails will create a problem. On the other hand, Ananya sees Rudra and Maya in a pool. Maya will also make Rudra accept his feelings for her and call off his marriage with Ananya.

