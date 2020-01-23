Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 23: MJ Kills Myra; Maya Gets Back On The Track Of Revenge

In the previous episode, Myra Mehra introduced herself as Rishi's girlfriend to Rudra and Ananya. Later, it was revealed that she is actually Manas' (Maya's brother Manas, who is dead) girlfriend and wanted to join hands with Maya to avenge MJ. Meanwhile, Myra's safety is a priority for Maya and she instructed her to go back. On the other side, Ananya told everything to MJ and he has decided to kill Myra. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on January 24, 2020.

'Beyhadh 2' Written Update January 24, 2020:

The episode started with Myra shooting at MJ and in an attempt to save MJ, Rudra came in between. The episode took a rewind from start. After requesting Maya to end the revenge tale and start her life with love. Maya recalled the time she spent with Rudra and denied the fact that she doesn't have feelings for him. Rajiv bided a bye to Myra. Later, Amir met Myra and took her with MJ and Diya. Meanwhile, Maya got to know that Myra hasn't boarded the flight. MJ tried to kill Myra but accidentally fall and she took the opportunity and grabbed the gun. Maya sneaked at the place and Rudra and Ananya also reached. After listening to Rudra, she decided to take the blame of Rishi's death in order to unite Rudra and Maya. She triggered and hit the bullet on MJ, he retaliated and shot Myra.

Rudra and Ananya took MJ to a hospital, whereas, Maya and Rajiv also escaped after listening to the police siren. On the one side, Diya started operating on MJ and on the other side, Antara tried to make Rudra understand MJ's love for him. Maya was blaming herself for Myra's death. Rajiv saw in the camera that Rudra has rung the bell of her home. She opened the door and informed her about Myra's death. He also said that it is good that she died, otherwise he would have killed her because of her he lost his brother. MJ regained Rudra's love and trust.

While listening to Rudra's hatred for Myra her blood started boiling. Rajiv from a distance seeing everything hoped that Maya should control for now and should not kill Rudra. Rudra asked Maya to pray for the speedy recovery MJ. Maya does the same and later concluded that only she can take away MJ's life.

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Sony Liv App*)

