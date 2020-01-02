Beyhadh 2 Written Update For January 2: Maya Changes The Game, Turns It Upside Down

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Rishi learned that Maya is working in Rudra's company. Maya covered up for herself and won Rishi's trust. Meanwhile. Amir and Mrityunjay threatened and manipulated Rajiv to sign legal papers to take over the shares. Angry Maya broke a glass of Rajiv's head when he informed everything to her. Read all the highlights and written updates from the episode of Beyhadh 2 telecast on January 02, 2020.

Anaya informed the Roy family that Rishi has started working as an intern for Ruan Publication. Everyone started celebrating Rishi's initiative. MJ offered a glass of champagne to Rudra and while thanking him Rudra called him Dad. Later MJ tried to make conversation with Rudra, but he clearly told him that it is a big day for Rishi and he doesn't want to ruin things for him. Meanwhile, Amir and MJ assumed that Rudra will never get to know that they have bought all the shares of Ruan Publication from Rajiv. On the other side Maya accepted her first defeat and self-declared that to make a move towards victory, she will change the rules now.

Next day in the morning, Rudra reached the office and saw a peon taking out stuff in a cardboard box, and assumed that Ananya must have fired someone. Later the peon informed that Maya is leaving the office. Rudra tried to make things up with Maya as he thought that Maya is upset because he didn't answer her call last night. Maya handed over him a legal notice and Rudra warned her that she can't break the deal.

Maya informed him that his father threatened and molested Rajiv to manipulate him for signing the papers. Meanwhile, Rishi's friend Ankit is seen spying for MJ. He started giving him minute details of what is happening in the office. MJ heard Maya's voice and felt and get curious to know who is there. Ankit couldn't see Maya and though it was Ananya's voice. Everyone left the office with Rudra. On the other side, Antara told MJ that everything is getting sorting out between him and Rudra.

Rudra started yelling MJ's name and lashed out on him. Calling Rajiv inside the home, Rudra burst out on MJ and asked him to stay away from his life and work. MJ and amir tried to cover up for themselves by blaming that Rajiv is a liar. Rudra pushed Amir back when he tried to attack Rajiv. Meanwhile, Maya was watching all the drama on the projector at her home.

