Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 3: MJ Accepts Rudra's Demands

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya revealed that MJ threatened Rajiv to sign the papers. Rudra left the office to meet MJ and both had a word of spat. Meanwhile, Maya watched all the drama on a projector at home through a camera set by Rajiv in his jacket. Read all the highlights and written updates from the episode of Beyhadh 2 telecasted on January 3, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 written update January 3, 2020:

The episode started from the Roy mansion, where Rudra warned and threatened MJ that either he give back all the shares or he will expose him in front of the world. MJ in attitude challenged him that he won't be able to do that. Rudra left and called the reporters for a press conference. Meanwhile, Maya and Rajiv joined hands with Rudra, whereas Ananya and Rishi tried to cool things down.

In the next scene, Rudra came out of the office to talk to the media and Maya was looking at everything from a distance. Before the press conference could start, all the reporters started getting messages and calls, and later they left from there without asking Rudra anything. Everyone learned that MJ used his power and money to avoid this media interaction.

Later Rajiv and Rudra set up to go live on the internet. Ananya kept trying to stop it. Meanwhile, Dadi bumped into MJ's happiness and showed him that Rudra is online. Everyone including Antara and Divya told him to put his weapon down and do what Rudra is saying. MJ is left with no choice and accepts Rudra's demand.

Ananya got a message from MJ and informed Rudra that he is ready to give back all the shares. Rudra turned down the situation and framed it into another thing. The episode ended with Rudra saying that all this setup was for the teaser of the upcoming novel of Ruan Publication.

