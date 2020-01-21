Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Reveals Maya's Revenge Checklist For Remaining Season

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular TV actors, thanks to her starring role in the massively popular revenge drama, Beyhadh 2. The second season of this acclaimed show has already engrossed fans with its jaw-dropping twists and brilliant acting. Currently, Maya, played by Jennifer Winget, is all set to enact her vengeful plan against those who have wronged her. Jennifer Winget recently shared some vague spoilers on her social media, where she gave fans a quick rundown of Maya's revenge plan.

Jennifer Winget gives fans a quick rundown of Maya's revenge plan

Jennifer Winget recently posted Maya's revenge checklist on her Instagram story. The post revealed multiple steps of Maya's plans for the upcoming episodes. So, if you do not want any spoilers for the coming episodes of Beyhadh 2, then you should avoid looking at Jennifer Winget's story. Below is the shortlist that Jennifer posted online which revealed what Maya has planned for her enemies in the remaining episodes of Beyhadh 2.

Maya's very first step in her revenge plot is to kill Rishi Roy. Fans have already seen Maya complete this step in a previous episode of Beyhadh 2, where she successfully managed to murder Rishi. With Rishi now dead, Maya is now turning her attention to Mrityunjay Roy's family. She has already started the second step of her plan and she has no limits or reservations when it comes to making Mrityunjay suffer. Finally, Jennifer Winget revealed that Maya wants to tell her best friend, Rajeev, all about her past. This is the third step of her overall plan which she will finally complete once she has ruined Mrityunjay Roy's family.

Alongside Jennifer Winget, Beyhadh 2 also stars Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary in leading roles. Ashish plays the role of Mrityunjay "MJ" Roy, while Shivin plays his son, Rudra Roy. Paaras Madaan plays the prominent supporting role of Maya's best friend, Rajeev.

