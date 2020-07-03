Beyhadh 2's Jennifer Winget Makes A 'cute' Instagram Comeback Post A 'little Detox', See

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, the shoots of movies and television shows were stalled. Owing to this, celebrities became quite active on social media during the lockdown giving their fans glimpses of how they are spending time. However, Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget had other plans. The actor was recently staying away from social media. She recently posted an adorable selfie to announce her return to social media after her little detox. Here is what she had to say about it.

Jennifer Winget makes a comeback on Instagram post her little detox

Fans of Jennifer Winget are again happy as she made her return on Instagram with a smiling selfie. She is seen wearing what looks like a casual navy blue t-shirt. Along with the selfie, she also posted a short message for her fans explaining her absence. Announcing her return, Jennifer Winget said that she is coming back on popular demand. She mentioned that she was not ‘missing in action’, instead she was just ‘resting in action’. Talking about her time off from social media, Jennifer Winget said, “A li’l Social media detox didn’t hurt nobody! No?” See Jennifer Winget’s Instagram comeback post here.

Jennifer Winget’s last Instagram post

Jennifer Winget's last Instagram post was almost a month ago. She had posted a hilarious picture with Karan Wahi to wish him on his birthday. She had also posted a long caption for Karan Wahi where she talked about their friendship of around six years. See the funny picture shared by Jennifer Winget here.

Jennifer Winget on the abrupt end of Beyhadh 2

Jennifer Winget was recently involved in a media interaction with a leading daily. During her interaction, Jennifer Winget said that Beyhadh 2 is very close to her heart and will always continue to be. Jennifer Winget felt sad to pull the plug on Beyhadh 2 without giving a proper end. She feels confident that something better will come out of this and there will be better days. She urged the fans of Beyhadh 2 to understand the circumstances and stay with them irrespective of the outcome. Jennifer Winget played the role of Maya Jaisingh in Beyhadh 2 opposite Shivin Narang. She is yet to announce her next project.

