Kushal Tandon Reveals The Reason Why He Rejected 'Beyhadh 2'; Read To Know

A popular TV series Beyhadh gained a lot of popularity when it started its run in October 2016. The makers of the show starring Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani in the lead, came with a sequel of the show in December 2019. But, this time the star cast of the series had new faces. Recently, when a news portal asked Kushal Tandon about Beyhadh 2, he revealed that the makers offered him the series but he rejected it. Read on to know why.

Why Kushal Tandon rejected Beyhadh 2

Interestingly, the news portal published a brief report of Kushal Tandon's chat. While talking about Beyhadh, Kushal Tandon revealed that he has not watched the second season of the show. He mentioned that he was offered the second season. Elaborating about the same, he added that the concept of the second season did not manage to kick him as much as the first season did. And, during that time, he was busy with his other projects. The report quoted him saying that he received messages from his fans that they are missing him in the show. The actor also highlighted the fact that the first season of Beyhadh is airing in Spain and America.

For the unversed, the second season of Beyhadh featured Jennifer Winget along with Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead. Similar to the first season, the character Maya was seen going beyond the limits. But this time in the name of hate.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actor gave a special mention to his quarantine schedule and marriage plans. The actor said that he is not much affected by the lockdown as he is a private person and never went out of the house often. He has a small gym at his home itself, so, he works out there only. And everything is 'sorted' for him during the self-isolation, according to the actor.

Talking about his marriage plan, Kushal said that his parents are looking for a suitable match. Stating his preference, he added that he does not want to marry a girl from the entertainment industry. And, the reason is that he wants to talk something different with his life partner after coming home from work rather than discussing the same industry thing.

