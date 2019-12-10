Jennifer Winget 's Hefty Salary For Her Role In Beyhadh 2 Revealed

Television actor Jennifer Winget is considered as one of the highest-paid female actors on Indian television. However, Jennifer Winget is back but with a whole new avatar and this time, much darker and edgier. Jennifer's hit daily soap Beyhadh 2 has garnered a lot of appreciation from the audiences and the character Maya which is played by Jennifer Winget is being lauded by most of the audiences who watch the show and is in love with her character. Given her popularity, it is very evident that Jennifer gets a hefty paycheque. According to reports, it is said that Jennifer gets a whopping amount for her role in Beyhadh 2 as she gets paid around ₹ 1.80-85 lakh per day for the show.

Also Read | Beyhadh 2 Written Update December 9: Maya Is Testing Roy Brothers' Intentions

Also Read | Beyhadh: Everything You Need To Know About The First Season Of Jennifer Winget's Show

It was reportedly revealed that while Jennifer Winget is getting a hefty paycheque, Shivin Narang her co-star in the episode is also getting paid a whopping amount. He is also getting around 85,000 to 90,000 per episode. With such heavy production cost, Beyhadh 2 has started amidst huge fanfare. The revenge drama sees Maya return as an obsessive lover, but this time the level and scale of obsession are very different compared to the previous one. Jennifer had revealed in an interview that she is extremely proud and excited about her character as Maya because it is a different character and very rarely do women get to play such complex characters on Indian television. Watch the recent promo of the episode here.

Also Read | Beyhadh 2: Ahead Of Its Premiere, Jennifer Winget Unveils A New Promo

Maya's mother is unable gauge the fury of her hatred.

Little does she know of the dangerous path that she has planned ahead.

Will she be able to stop her?

Find out tonight at 9 PM in #Beyhadh2. #MayaAgain @jenwinget @AshishChowdhry @shivin7 #RajatVerma #KanganBaruahNangia pic.twitter.com/Sqr4szEsqV — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Jennifer Winget Kills And Thrills In Latest Beyhadh 2 Trailer; Watch New Promo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.