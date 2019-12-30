Beyhadh 2 Written Update For December 30: Rudra Has A Soft-corner For Maya

In the previous episode of Beyhadh 2, Rishi tried to come closer to Maya. But she pretended to be emotionally broken. Whereas, she also lied Rudra about her past. Both the Roy brother's believed her story. Meanwhile, Mrityunjay is trying to find a way to get rid of Antara. Read all the highlights and written updates from the episode of Beyhadh 2 telecasted on December 30, 2019.

Beyhadh 2 written update: December 30, 2019

The episode started with Maya and Rishi. They were having a video call. Rishi looked dressed up in business formals. Maya wished him luck and pretended to be happy after seeing him changing for her. Rishi went to the leaving-room and asked MJ to help him in tieing a tie. Rishi informed everyone that he is looking for a job. MJ offered a job in his company, but he refused. Rudra seemed happy after noticing the change in Rishi. Everyone wished luck to him. Meanwhile, Maya's mother Nandini remembered her childhood and the time she used to smile and enjoy life.

The scene shifted to Rudra's cabin, where he was daydreaming about Maya and Ananya interrupted him. He refused to discuss Maya. He started making fun of Maya and she entered the cabin. She handed over him the first draft of the two chapters of the upcoming book. Meanwhile, MJ tried to bribe Rishi's friend Ankit to keep an eye on Rishi's girlfriend. Amir said MJ that he too is trying to get the information about Rishi's girlfriend.

After a conversation about trust and loyalty, Rudra left the cabin. He also expressed that he doesn't trust Rajiv at all. Ananya asked him if he is jealous of Rajiv. On the other side, the episode ended with Maya, where she said that she will soon make Rudra's all way ending on her.

