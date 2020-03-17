'Beyhadh 2' Written Update | March 16: Maya's Love Is Lost; Rudra Hates Maya

In Monday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya loses her memory and a new character name Vikram claims to be her husband. On the other side, Rudra is searching Maya after learning the devilish side of her. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on March 16, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 written update for March 16, 2020:

Maya has lost her memory

The episode starts with Maya lying on bed at her home. Maya tries to figure out where she is and when she pulls the blanket sees a plaster on her leg. Later, a man enters the frame and start a casual conversation with Maya. As Maya has lost her memory, she is unable to recognise him. To convince Maya that they are a married couple, Vikram shows her the ID cards and says she is Maya Jai Singh. Further, he makes a story and narrates it to Maya. He says that they met with a car accident three days back. Maya panics but he comforts Maya and convinces her by showing fake love and care for her. Maya attempts to remember as she gets a few flashbacks.

Vikram builds a non-existing past

Vikram shifts Maya in a wheelchair and takes her for a ride around the home. Maya sees a big frame, in which she is posing with Vikram. Vikram says the picture was clicked on their engagement ceremony. Maya gets uncomfortable after experiencing a few more flashbacks.

To distract Maya, Vikram shows her a few more pictures of them enjoying vacations and attending functions. Later, he lifts Maya to take her downstairs. Maya starts questioning Vikram about their family. Vikram talks about her mother and says she has gone for a trip to Rishikesh.

Maya asks Vikram to call her mother. He fakes a call and ignores her request saying that due to network issues, he is unable to connect with her mom. On the other side, Maya's mother Nandini is seen locked in a dark room. Her hands are tied and she is crying while looking at a small window.

Rudra wants to close Maya's chapter

On the other side, a mysterious man is seen pasting Maya's missing poster. Meanwhile, Rudra sets fire on a photo, in which he is posing with Maya. Aamir compliments and praises Rudra for grabbing the attention of the people during the book launch. Rudra talks about Maya and says the whole world will know her too. He further adds that whoever finds Maya will be rewarded a big prize. The episode ends with Rudra saying that he will burn Maya too if he finds her ever.

Preview: What to expect?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Vikram will narrate his past story with Maya. In the past, Maya and Vikram are seen getting married. On the other side, Vikram finds Rudra at the door.

