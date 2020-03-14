'Beyhadh 2' Promo: Maya Loses Her Memory, Unfamiliar Man Vikram Claims To Be Her Husband

Beyhadh 2 has never ceased to surprise its fans and viewers with the number of twists in the plot of the show. A shocking and intriguing promo from the show shared on Sony TV's YouTube has a major spoiler. It shows Maya losing her memory completely! It also introduces the entry of Ankit Siwach in the show, as a character named Vikram.

ALSO READ | 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update For March 13: Maya And MJ Point Guns At Each Other

Maya's life goes for a toss

The new promo of the show Beyhadh 2 starts with Maya sleeping on a bed. She wakes up to see that she is sharing her bed with an unfamiliar man. She then asks him who he was. He introduces himself as Maya's husband. She is on a wheelchair with heavy wounds, but she is trying hard to remember Vikram. They also have many photos together, which confuses Maya further.

ALSO READ | Beyhadh 2 PROMO: MJ And Maya Angrily Point Guns At Each Other

ALSO READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 12: Antara's Pays For Her Sins; Maya & Rudra Are Back

In the last episode of the show, MJ came to know that it was Maya who killed his younger song Rishi. He confronted Maya for the same and showed her that he also had proof that she was the murder of Rishi. MJ then showed the tape to Rudra, who is heartbroken. MJ took Maya to a cliff to kill her. Maya and MJ then pointed guns at each other, but only a gunshot was heard. Later, police revealed that there was a third person present in the scene.

ALSO READ | Beyhadh 2 Cast: 'Manmohini' Actor Ankit Siwach To Make An Entry As The 'new Villain'

The show Beyhadh 2 stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang. The timing of its airing on Sony TV will be changing from March 16. The show will be airing at 10.30 PM.

ALSO READ | 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update March 11: Maya's Words Manipulate Antara To Stand Against MJ

Source: Screengrab from Beyhadh 2 promo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.