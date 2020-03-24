'Beyhadh 2' Written Update March 23: Maya Finds Rajiv's Body

In Monday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya gets suspicious and later learns about the dark side of Vikram. Meanwhile, MJ and Sudhir are worried that their dirty secrets will come out in front of their children. Read all the highlights and written updates of the episode telecasted on March 23, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 written update March 23, 2020

Maya smells the rat

The episode starts Maya, who gets suspicious after finding out that the landline is not working. So, how did Vikram contact the security? Maya starts investigating the house by looking around but later, Vikram distracts her. Maya smells the rat when she learns that Vikram does not even know that she is allergic to hazelnuts. Vikram leaves her alone to rest, and Maya starts remembering the story of their accident and things that happened to date. She writes something on a piece of paper.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 20: Vikram Hurts Nandini, Rajiv & Rudra; Maya Is Suspicious

The next morning, Maya tells Vikram that she wants to prepare food for him while hiding a diary behind. Maya gives a list of ingredients to Vikram and he leaves to bring them from a market. Maya grabs this opportunity and starts inspecting the house. While scanning the study she finds a white cloth with blood stains (the one Vikram used to hit Rudra). Maya also finds a laptop. Meanwhile, Vikram takes a u-turn as he realises that his wallet is at home.

READ | 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update For March 19: Vikram Plans To Kill Two Birds With One Stone

Maya starts searching Vikram's house

On the other side, Maya tries to unlock Vikram's laptop. And later, she sees Rajiv's body inside the cupboard. Vikram rushes to the room as he could not see Maya around while Maya shivers and pretends to be sleeping. Vikram notices a piece of cloth hanging outside his closet. To clear the air, he opens the cupboard and notices that Rajiv's body is kept in the opposite direction. Meanwhile, Maya's mother Nandini feels helpless as she does not know how her daughter is doing. She prays for the safety of Maya and Rudra.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 18: Maya Gets Her Legal IDs; Rudra Finds A Clue

MJ can sense Maya's presence

On the other side, MJ feels that Maya is alive while Sudhir is ranting about the sins that they committed 10 years back. Sudhir also mentions that it's good that on Rudra's request Ananya went to London. Antara also adds that Rudra will never forgive Maya. Further, MJ says that before Maya reveals the truth to Rudra he will find her out. The episode ends with Vikram patting Maya's head and saying that he knows that Maya is aware of everything and Maya gets up startled.

READ | 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update March 17: Rudra Reaches At Maya's Door; Vikram Reveals The Past

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Vikram will plan a dinner date for Maya. But she will hit him and rescue herself from the house. Later, to hide from Vikram she will enter a basement. She will find her mother tied there.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.