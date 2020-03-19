Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 18: Maya Gets Her Legal IDs; Rudra Finds A Clue

In Wednesday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya gets suspicious after experiencing a few flashbacks. Meanwhile, Vikram tries to get close to Maya. On the other side, heartbroken Rudra promises MJ that he will kill Maya, but before that he will ask her the reason behind her hatred. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on March 18, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 written update for March 18, 2020:

The nasty marriage of Vikram and Maya

The episode starts with unconscious Maya catching a glimpse of Rudra. Before leaving Rudra requests Vikram to contact him in case Maya visits there anytime soon. Later, Vikram shifts Maya on the bed, who is sleeping. Again in a series of flashbacks, Vikram reveals that he genuinely fell in love with Maya and proposed her for marriage. Maya agrees and both sign their marriage papers. Vikram gives the legal IDs to Manvi with her new identity, that is Maya Jai Singh. But on their wedding night, Maya disappears. After flashbacks end, Vikram says that he will keep Maya safe from Rudra while looking at Maya. Later, when Maya is awake, she looks at the shoe rack and asks Vikram if he has any blue shoes, to which, he replies no. Maya gets suspicious.

READ | 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update March 17: Rudra Reaches At Maya's Door; Vikram Reveals The Past

Rudra gets a clue

On the other side, Rudra reaches the place where Maya and MJ shot each other along with Aamir. Rudra and Aamir find a phone there, which was accidentally slipped from Vikram's pocket when he came to escape Maya. Later, Aamir informs Rudra that the phone belongs to someone called V Jai Singh. Rudra tries to connect dots as Maya's name also has Jai Singh. Meanwhile, Vikram tries to get close to Maya but she retaliates and strangles him. Later, Maya requests Vikram to give her some time as she has no idea what is happening.

READ | 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update | March 16: Maya's Love Is Lost; Rudra Hates Maya

Vikram's neverending wait

The next morning, Rudra is crying seeing Rishi's photo and asking for an apology for loving a person who killed him. MJ comes and comforts him. Rudra promises him that he will kill Maya from his own hand but before that he will ask the reason behind all the planning. MJ seems worried that what if Maya reveals the truth to him. On the other side, Vikram decorates Maya's room with balloons and when she gets up, he starts bursting them. In each balloon, there was a sorry note. Seeing bursting balloon Maya gets a blurry flashback when on Valentine's day a balloon was blasted on Rudra's face. The episode ends with Vikram saying Maya that he can wait for life to make her comfortable with him.

READ | 'Beyhadh 2' Written Update For March 13: Maya And MJ Point Guns At Each Other

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya will request Vikram to take her outside for some time if he really loves her. He will take her outside. Aamir will inform Rudra that he tried to find Maya but there is no news of her to which Rudra will reply there is one place. Later, Rudra will reach to the same place where Vikram has brought Maya. She will watch Rudra's shoes hiding at a distance.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 12: Antara's Pays For Her Sins; Maya & Rudra Are Back

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.