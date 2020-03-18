'Beyhadh 2' Written Update March 17: Rudra Reaches At Maya's Door; Vikram Reveals The Past

In the latest episode of Beyhadh 2, it is revealed the story of Maya's birth and how she met Vikram. On the other side, police and Rudra are looking to get clues to reach Maya. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on March 17, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For March 17, 2020:

Rudra is desperate to find Maya

The episode starts with injured MJ, who is being interrogated by an inspector as the police have started inquiring about missing Maya. MJ says that Maya shot him and after that, he doesn't remember what happened. Later, MJ says that in a blurry vision he can only remember that someone came to rescue Maya after they shot each other. Meanwhile, Rudra comes and challenges the inspector that he will catch Maya before them. The inspector gets a call and informs that the car in which Maya escaped is found. Rudra inspects the burnt car and finds a piece of a cheque. On the other side, Vikram gives medicines to Maya and makes her sleep comfortably.

Vikram and Maya's past story revealed

Rudra rings the bell of Maya's home and stands confused seeing Vikram there. Vikram reveals that he bought Maya's home three days back. As Rudra keeps asking him questions, Vikram denies that he has never met Maya in person and through a dealer he bought the house. Through a series of flashbacks, it is revealed that Vikram found Maya unconscious when Aamir, Sudhir and MJ assumed that Maya is dead. He took Maya's care and when Maya got back into her senses she lied to him that she has lost her memory. After talking about Bhagwat Geeta, Vikram gives a new name to Manvi, which is Maya. Maya wanted to use him to take her revenge from MJ.

Maya catches Rudra's glimpses

Rudra requests Vikram that he wants to take a look around his house. Vikram agrees and allows Rudra and Aamir to go ahead. Later, Rudra moves to the room upstairs. Vikram stops Rudra and says his bedroom is a private space. But later he nods and lets Rudra go ahead. There was no one in the room and Rudra remembers the time he spent with Maya there. Later, he looks outside the balcony. On the other side, it is shown that Maya is tied to the balcony's wall with rubber bands. Maya opens her eyes and catches a blurry glimpse of Rudra.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra will say he will not give a chance to MJ to complain. He will also say that he will kill Maya. On the other side, Vikram will try to hurt Maya but she will strangle him with one hand and hold his hand with her other hand.

