'Beyhadh 2' Written Update For March 19: Vikram Plans To Kill Two Birds With One Stone

In Thursday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya requests Vikram to take her out as she feels suffocated. Meanwhile, Rudra reaches V Jai Singh's home to inquire about him. On the other side, Maya's mother tries to escape but ends up getting hurt. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on March 19, 2020.

The episode starts with Vikram making tea for Maya while Maya asks him about the missing pages of the newspaper. Vikram lies to Maya. On the other side, Vikram's Kaka finds Rudra at his door. Rudra starts questioning him about V Jai Singh, to which, he replies that he has thrown V Jai Singh long back. Rudra gives his contact number to Kaka and leaves.

Later, Kaka informs Vikram about the same. Vikram says if Rudra will get any more clue, he has to die. After disconnecting the call, Vikram notices Maya is not around and rushes downstairs. He catches Maya at the lift door. Maya requests him to take her out as she feels very suffocated, to which, Vikram agrees.

On the other side, Rudra tells Aamir that Maya's mother and Rajiv are also missing. Recalling Rajiv's word Rudra concludes where he can find him. Kaka again calls Vikram and tells that Rudra will visit a club to find Rajiv. On the other side, Maya while getting ready hears a weird noise from the hole of a basin. She tells Vikram about the same, but he distracts and takes her out. Later, it is revealed that Maya's mother is locked in the basement.

She tries to escape but ends up hurting her leg. Vikram takes Maya at the exact opposite club where Rudra was coming to find Rajiv. Vikram leaves Maya alone for a while. While sitting on the couch, a photo on a fallen newspaper catches her attention. She bends down to see it clearly but is unable due to a girl who has kept her feet on it.

On the other side, Rudar enters the same club where Maya is. Maya notices the same shoes again. The duo feels something strange. The episode ends with Maya remembering seeing the same shoes at home when she was unconscious.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode, Maya will stand up and try to catch a glimpse of Rudra. While Rudra will also look in Maya's direction keenly. Maya will experience more flashes.

