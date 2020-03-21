Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 20: Vikram Hurts Nandini, Rajiv & Rudra; Maya Is Suspicious

In Friday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Rajiv bumps into Maya but Vikram distracts her. Vikram harms Maya's mother, Rudra and Rajiv, who was about to ruin his plan. Meanwhile, Rudra sees Maya in the club. Read all the highlights and written updates of the episode telecasted on March 20, 2020.

The episode starts with Maya noticing Rudra's shoes in the club. Maya and Rudra are unable to see each other due to the crowd. Meanwhile, Vikram comes and covers Rudra's face. He takes him to the washroom and beats him. Vikram comes back and takes Maya home.

After going home, Maya thanks Vikram and says that she wants to remember everything. On the other side, Vikram is furious because Maya's mother tries to escape and he watched it on his phone. He bursts out at Maya but later apologises to her. He gives her their wedding album and leaves saying he has some urgent work. After seeing photos, again flashbacks start bothering her. She closes it and goes to the washroom, only to find that there is no water and again hears a voice from the sink-hole.

Vikram makes the wound more painful for Maya's mother. Learning that Maya is heading to the basement, he keeps his hand on Nandini's mouth, who was screaming out of pain. He goes out and distracts Maya and when she asks about the voice and pretends to call the security, he makes an excuse that there is some work going on. On the other side, Rajiv meets Maya but she does not recognise him. After listening to Rajiv's words she sees more blurry flashbacks and loses consciousness. Amid this, Vikram hits Rajiv and he passes out.

On the other side, the police questions Rudra about his attacker. But Rudra says that he did not see his attacker. After the police leave the Roy mansion, Rudra tells MJ that he saw Maya in the club. Rudra asks MJ about the day he shot Maya, but MJ says that he doesn't remember anything. Meanwhile, Maya gets suspicious as she finds out that landline is not working and wonders how Vikram called the security.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya will try to find something through their stuff. Later, she will ask Vikram about someone's murder that he committed. On the other side, MJ reaches Maya's home and finds Vikram at the door. From behind, Maya writes help on a page and shows someone.

