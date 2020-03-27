'Beyhadh 2' Written Update March 26: Maya Regains Her Memory; Nandini Sacrifices Her Life

In Thursday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya's mother makes a sacrifice and kills herself. Meanwhile, Maya regains her memory and breaks down seeing her mother. On the other side, Rudra and Aamir attempt to reach Maya. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on March 26, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update for March 26

The episode starts Vikram unlocking the chains from Maya's feet. Later, Maya asks Vikram to prove his love and take Rajiv's body out of the house. He agrees and leaves while Maya takes a breath of relief. While Vikram is dragging Rajiv's dead body, a knife drops and Nandini looks at it. On the other side, Rudra and Aamir, who are standing in the compound of Maya's building, receives a note that read 'HELP'. Rudra gets suspicious seeing that note but Aamir convinces him that it could be some children throwing it for fun. Maya again throws a help note but by that time Rudra and Aamir leave in their car.

Later, Maya manages to unlock her room and rushes to Nandini. Maya plans to escape from the house but due to the wound, Nandini is not able to walk. Nandini asks Maya to leave but Maya refuses. Meanwhile, Vikram comes back, Maya hides behind the sofa. Vikram goes to Nandini and starts threatening him as he senses that she was about to escape. He says that for her mistake Maya has to pay and he starts walking to Maya's room.

Nandini grabs the knife and cuts her wrist as she thinks that her presence can create a problem for Maya. Vikram gets furious as he wants to meet Maya but now has to pack Nandini's body first. But he decides to upstairs first. As he goes to the room, Maya sees Nandini's wrist bleeding and starts having flashbacks. Maya remembers everything from Rishi's death to falling in love with Rudra. From entering the Roy mansion to shooting MJ, she experiences many flashbacks. Maya looks at her mother and recalls when Nandini asked about Rudra to her.

Preview: What to expect?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya will strangulate Vikram and ask him if he doesn't trust her. But later, she will say that she can see the love in his eyes. Vikram will request Maya to spend a night like a normal couple. Vikram will hug Maya after she agrees but Maya will smirk as she has already planned something.

