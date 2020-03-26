Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 25: Maya Asks Vikram To Prove His Love

In the latest episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ and Aamir spot Maya and Vikram's Kaka in the CCTV footage of the club. Meanwhile, Maya asks Vikram to prove his love. Read all the highlights and written updates of the episode telecasted on March 25, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For March 25, 2020:

The episode starts with Vikram bandaging Maya’s mother’s wound. After threatening, Vikram says that if they want to live happily both of them have to abide by the rules made by him. Amid which, the doorbell rings and Vikram leaves after keeping Maya's stick in between. The delivery boy returns the tip money and asks Vikram for a glass of water. But Vikram gives him money for juice and closes the door. Meanwhile, Maya's mother asks her to run away and says Vikram is not her husband. Later, Vikram sees them and says that since they broke the rule, Mummyji (Maya's mother) has to go to exile.

On the other side, Antara asks Rudra to decide who to fight for – for love or against love. Antara suggests him to close his eyes and fight for the one he sees first, that is Maya or Rishi. Though Rudra sees Maya's face, he remembers Rishi and promises Antara that he will kill Maya and he will kill himself in the process. Later, Antara talks to MJ and tells him to finish Maya before Rudra reaches to her.

Back in Maya's home, Vikram ties Maya’s mother in the study room while he chains Maya to the bed. Maya shouts for help while Nandini notices a dead body nearby and panics. Vikram comes and again starts threatening her. Meanwhile, MJ and Aamir while watching CCTV footage of the club spot Maya. Aamir identifies Vikram's Kaka and asks about him to the manager. He says that he hired the club and requested to keep all the cameras off.

Scared Maya starts crying and Vikram tries to comfort her. On the side, Rudra is sitting on the edge of his balcony while thinking about Rishi and Maya. Rudra swears he will find Maya from wherever she is hiding. Maya bursts out at Vikram and calls his affection lust, which infuriates him. He starts explaining how long he waited and cared for her when she was in the coma for 4 years. Meanwhile, Maya is unable to remember anything. The episode ends with Maya asking Vikram to prove his love after he opens the chain from Maya's leg.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode, Aamir and Rudra will reach Maya's building. Meanwhile, Maya will write a help note and throw out of her balcony. Rudra and Aamir will be confused after reading that note.

