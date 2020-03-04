Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 4: Maya Destroys MJ's Ring, Triggers Antara

In Wednesday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra will forcefully remove the ring out of Maya's finger and destroys it. Maya smirks at MJ for failing his plan. On the other side, Maya also planned to destroy Antara's pride in being only Mrs Roy. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on March 4, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For March 4

Maya manipulates Rudra to destroy the ring

The episode starts with Maya looking at MJ when she was leaving after threatening Antara. Meanwhile, Rajiv tries to comfort Maya's mother Nandini. Nandini refuses to eat food but Aditya comes and helps him to convince Nandini to have food. Rajiv looks impressed with Aditya and smiles at him. On the other side, MJ and Maya had a bitter conversation and Maya sees Rudra coming. She screams Rudra's name and pretends to get unconscious. Confuse MJ tries to figure out what she is trying to do. Rudra sees Maya's s wound and decided to remove the ring. Everyone gathers in the living room. Maya refuses to remove it but Rudra forcefully takes the ring out and destroys it with a hammer. Rudra comforts Maya and she smirks at MJ and MJ looks at Aditya.

Maya triggers Antara

Later, furious Antara narrates MJ what Maya did with her in the washroom, and in reply, MJ says that she manipulated Rudra to destroy the ring. Maya enters from behind and threatens them that she can do anything. Antara was unable to sleep thinking what Maya will do next. MJ taunts Antara and asks her to sleep. Meanwhile, Maya writes a note Antara's name on an envelope. Later, in the morning Antara gets the note with her bed tea. She opens and read it. Maya mentions about Antara's addiction and adds her mother's name in the last.

Maya takes the point and MJ loses

The latter triggers Antara and she gets into an argument with Nandini. Rudra sees and asks her to explain what is happening. She takes Rudra in her room to show that in a latter Nandini called her addict but was unable to find. Later, she asks the servant about the note but he refuses that he didn't serve her bed tea. Later, Maya and Rajiv look at each other and in flashback, it is shown that Rajiv pretended to be the servant and took the note out of her room when Antara was fighting with Nandini. Antara was about to reveal that Maya is seeking her revenge and had an affair with MJ but in meantime, MJ interrupts and start taunting Antara for her addiction. Later, Nandini says that she will go back to her home and Maya also decide to leave the Roy mansion with her. MJ figure outs that it was all Maya's plan.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya and Nandini will leave the Roy mansion. Rudra calls them from behind and says that they entered the home together and he will not live at a place where she is not respected. Antara and MJ stand shock.

